South Green Lake continues to be a vibrant, growing community

One of the two dry hydrants put in by the South Green Lake Volunteer Fire department. Ken Alexander photo.

By Ken Alexander

South Green Lake has seen a lot of seasonal residents coming up for weekend and longer stays since Jan. 1.

People have been taking advantage of the snow for some snowmobiling, cross-country skiing and snowshoeing.

Several ice rinks have popped up on Green Lake as families and friends plowed enough snow off the lake to get some skating in and play/or a few games of shinny.

Dogs were walked and families got out for a stretch as daily snowfalls turned the community into a winter wonderland.

SGLVFD busy

The South Green Lake Volunteer Fire Department (SGLVFD) is busy with its ongoing commitment to upgrade fire protection in the community with new equipment and continued training.

“Over the past two years, our fire department has been going through the planning and permitting process to install ‘dry hydrants’ as our primary water source,” fire chief Peter McKie says.

“I want to say thank-you to all of the SGLVFD firefighters who helped with the planning and installation. Without the assistance of Watch Lake/North Green Lake VFD in sharing their information and expertise of dry hydrants, this project would not have been completed on time and on budget.

Hall party

There will be a good old-fashioned Hall Party at the 70 Mile Community Hall on Jan. 27 starting at 6:30 p.m.

All of the communities in the area are invited, including south and north Green Lake, Watch Lake, Clinton and Pressy Lake.

There will be a $5 admission at the door, children 10 years and under are free. Bring your favourite snack for the snack and appy table.

Snowarama slated

The Green Lake Snowmobile Club is hosting a Snowarama on Feb. 11 of the Family Day long weekend.

The snowmobile poker ride will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and riders will have meet, register and depart at the clubhouse at 176 Green Lake South Rd.