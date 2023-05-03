South Cariboo Women’s Fair on this weekend

Hundreds of people are expected to attend the eighth annual Cariboo Women’s Fair this Friday and Saturday.

Hosted at the South Cariboo Rec Centre, the event will feature 67 booths staffed by women-owned and -operated businesses of all kinds. Events coordinator Shelly Morton said she has entertainment booked for the entire time and is excited to see everyone.

“With 67 vendors, the most we have ever had, we have had to revamp how we’re going to do our layout and we even have vendors on a wait list,” Morton said. “We have all the usual vendors plus some new ones, which we’re very excited about.”

The vendors’ wares include art, nail products, fitness-wear, health products and more, Morton said. She estimates around 20 per cent of the vendors are brand new to the Cariboo.

Morton said the fair kicks off with their exclusive Wine and Cheese night on Friday, May 5 at 5 p.m. Tickets are $10 at the door and Morton said this event is only for those aged 19 and older. While traditionally this night has been just for women, she said they won’t turn away men if they show up.

All the vendors will be open on Friday, and Morton said there will be live music, as well as a line dancing class taught by Jess Thomas. She added there will be door prizes given out to the first five people brave enough to try out dancing.

“It’s going to be great to get people out and about, having some fun and seeing some different brands they might have not seen before,” Morton said. “There are a ton of women who run very successful home-based businesses and we just love to encourage and support them.”

On Saturday, the fair opens at 10 a.m. and runs until 4 p.m., and is free for anyone to attend. Entertainment will take place throughout the fair and includes music, a performance by the Baladi Babes, a Kundalini yoga demonstration, a wellness talk by Deanna Deacon on the topic of transitioning through different stages of life with grace, and a talk about how to master menopause for older ladies.

At the end of the day (3:30 p.m.) the students of Raising the Barre Dance Academy will close out the fair with a demonstration of what they’ve learned this year. Morton said she is hopeful that the community will stick around to see these talented children show off their skills.

“It’s just great to get out and enjoy the community. We love having events in this building,” Morton said.

“As much as we enjoy the ice being in, it’s nice to transition to the events portion of the year and have people coming in through the doors.”



patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net

