South Cariboo woman organizing women’s conference

Deanna Deacon (left) leading a “Booty Camp” as part of the Wellness Workshops in 2017 with Shannon Sund following along during the exercises at the Cariboo Women’s Fair. File photo.

A South Cariboo woman is organizing a conference for women.

Deanna Deacon is hosting the three-day Empowered Woman Conference with training and experience for women to step into their empowered self, says Deacon.

“What that means is to have internal confidence in who they are; to feel happy in their relationships; to ask for what they want and need in life; to feel supported by the community; to feel surrounded by a group of women who, in the beginning, are strangers and who are now friends.”

At the conference, Deacon and other speakers will talk about getting in touch with their feminine self, holistic health, holistic wellbeing, mindset strategies, meditation and different rituals for self-care and self-love, says Deacon.

Organizing the conference has been a dream of Deacon’s for years.

“I was holding myself back thinking, ‘who am I to put on an event like this?’ And then, something stirred in me realizing there is no time to waste; that today is the day we need to start taking action and that’s what this is about. About women doing what is right for them today and not waiting tomorrow, next week, next month or [until] retirement,” she says.

“I want women to walk away feeling like they can take on anything in their life. Feeling like they have the tools, the resources, they have the support, they have the community. Everything they need to conquer anything, whether that’d be asking for a promotion at work, whether that be working through problems in their relationship with their partner, whether that that be dealing with their estranged sister that they haven’t spoken to in years and recreating that relationship, whether that be actually finding time for themselves instead of focussing all of their energy on their families and their work. Whatever that may be, they have the tools, resources, community and support that they can take on anything.”

The event will take place at Sun Peaks from Nov. 1 to 3 with tickets at $100.

Deacon says the goal is to have 100 women in the room.

May Cause Radiance, a Kamloops-based non-profit, is also selling 15 VIP tickets to raise funds with an auction, wine and vegan-cheese tasing and more, with proceeds going to the non-profit. A further 10 per cent of every ticket sold will go to them as well.

“For anyone who hasn’t been to Sun Peaks, it’s such an incredible place and I had considered lots of different options but Sun Peaks is the right location, the right space, the right energetic vibration,” says Deacon.

For more information, visit deannadeacon.com/conference.