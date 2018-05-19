South Cariboo Weavers, Spinners and Fibre Artists Guild holds open house

The South Cariboo Weavers, Spinners & Fibre Artists Guild held an open house on Thursday, May 10.

At the event, members showed off all kinds of techniques for everything from weaving to felting. Attendees could also try their hand at a spinning wheel or learn how to wet felt. Members were very willing to explain what they were doing and some even had handy information sheets on their table with explanations.

The event also had items for sale, often in bright colours.

The open house was accompanied by Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School students selling baked good to raise funds for grad.

The Guild has regular meetings on the first Friday of each month from September to June from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Parkside Art Gallery.

For more information, call Linda Peterson at 250-791-5286.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.