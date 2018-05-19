Lynne Sturm works on material during the open house. Max Winkelman photo.

South Cariboo Weavers, Spinners and Fibre Artists Guild holds open house

PSO students hold bake sale

The South Cariboo Weavers, Spinners & Fibre Artists Guild held an open house on Thursday, May 10.

At the event, members showed off all kinds of techniques for everything from weaving to felting. Attendees could also try their hand at a spinning wheel or learn how to wet felt. Members were very willing to explain what they were doing and some even had handy information sheets on their table with explanations.

The event also had items for sale, often in bright colours.

The open house was accompanied by Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School students selling baked good to raise funds for grad.

The Guild has regular meetings on the first Friday of each month from September to June from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Parkside Art Gallery.

For more information, call Linda Peterson at 250-791-5286.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Young mother’s death devastates Vancouver Island family

Just Posted

South Cariboo Weavers, Spinners and Fibre Artists Guild holds open house

PSO students hold bake sale

From the archives of the 100 Mile Free Press

35 Years Ago (1985): 35 friends of the 100 Mile Coalition for… Continue reading

Elementary School students participate in cross country races

‘Everybody finished the race which is really important’

A broad palette

A weekly family column for the 100 Mile Free Press

Teachers at Horselake Elementary get a pie in the face

Four students at the school got to throw a dessert at teachers for raising the most money

VIDEO: Grand Forks shores up defences as floodwaters rise to peak levels

Canadian Forces, volunteers working to protect low-lying areas

Wellington Dukes pull off epic upset of Wenatchee at RBC Cup

The Dukes are off to the championship game after downing the Wild 2-1 Saturday at Prospera Centre.

Canada to face U.S. for bronze at world hockey championship

Canada was looking to play in the gold medal game for a fourth straight year, but saw 3-2 loss

Searchers for Vancouver Island father turn focus to Cowichan River

Cowichan SAR joined by many other SAR groups, volunteers now determined to find missing man

Vacationers urged to check for stowaway bats that could carry deadly disease

‘White-nose syndrome’ has killed millions of bats in North America, but hasn’t arrived in B.C. yet

Are B.C.’s gas prices enough to keep you from travelling May long weekend?

Gas prices in B.C. ranging from 125 cents per litre to more than 150 cents

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle wed in Windsor as millions watch

Windsor sparkled on a warm spring day as tens of thousands of people jammed its quaint roads

3 survivors after airliner with 110 aboard crashes in Cuba

It was Cuba’s worst aviation disaster in three decades and its third major air accident since 2010

Young mother’s death devastates Vancouver Island family

Father and three young children can’t access GoFundMe account established in mother’s name

Most Read