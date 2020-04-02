Grade 12 student, Maya Geerts practices piano while staying at home. (Submitted photo)

South Cariboo students talk about dealing with isolation

‘I am afraid I will run out of things to do’

As the severity of the COVID-19 outbreak increases, students are faced with the reality of being out of school for longer than two weeks for spring break.

As self-isolation is very important at this time, kids are having to find ways to entertain themselves at home.

“I enjoy the break because I have time to do things, I otherwise would not be able to do. I am a person who always needs to be doing something,” says grade 12 student, Maya Geerts. “Therefore, with school being closed indefinitely, I am afraid I will run out of things to do.”

She is amongst many of the students in our community practicing self-isolation. Geerts was looking forward to participating in her last year at The Festival of the Arts this spring. She says she is still working consistently on the piano pieces that she would have performed, along with new pieces, despite the cancellation of the festival.

“I have been thinking about trying to have a recital when this unfortunate time is over so that others can enjoy the music as well,” she mentioned.

However, staying home also means housework for many.

“I have been cleaning a lot and learning how to make new foods that I haven’t really made before,” says Kate Hill.

She says she has cleaned her house and room and is enjoying learning how to make different dishes in all her free time.

Terrance Archie says he has been trying to pace himself by going for walks every day and doing small things to keep himself busy.

“I had grabbed a work package for one of my classes. So I have been slowly working on that to fill in time here and there, but there are still always those times where you can’t think of anything to do.”

He says that he keeps in touch with his friends through social media, but he has had to adjust to isolation.

“I have a big social life and have always been someone who’s outgoing and talking to everyone, so this has been a really big change for me.”

This time has made a lot of things change, and students are going to be informed soon if school will commence online in the following weeks. They will also be given a bit more insight into what the future looks like for students especially the graduating class.

Coronavirus

South Cariboo students talk about dealing with isolation

