South Cariboo salon owner offers quarantine hairstyling tips and tricks

With COVID-19 keeping barbershops and salons closed for the foreseeable future many of us are missing the ability to go out and get a fresh new hairdo.

Perhaps none miss this more than local hairstylists and barbers like Nicole Weir the owner and operator of the Village Hair Studio. Weir has been a hairdresser for close to 18 years now, 13 of which she’s spent running her own salon in 100 Mile House.

“I think my favourite thing about it is getting to create art that’s in a different form. My favourite thing is colour, I love colour and creating natural beautiful tones that are complementary,” Weir said. “I miss hair right now, it makes me want to cry, a lot.”

While it’s unclear when hair salons like her own will be able to reopen, some people are taking their hair into their own hands and giving themselves haircuts. Weir wholeheartedly supports that as a way to gain control in these turbulent times and happy to offer some advice and words of warning to the general public.

As far as colouring your own hair goes, Weir advises that people check with their local salons to see if, like Village Hair Studio, they’re currently offering root touch up kits to tide clients over until the restrictions end. This way she said people will have their proper formula for their hair and not have to guess the proper mixture. Whatever you do, however, Weir strongly advises against attempting to bleach your own hair due to the possible risks that can come from it.

When it comes to cutting your own hair, she said to try what makes you happy and feel good but to err on the side of caution and to cut it about an inch longer then what you initially think. This way, if something goes wrong, it can be easily fixed when the salons reopen. When cutting your bangs, Weir also advises against looking up as you do it and instead focus on the mirror, as not doing so will ‘shrink’ the hair.

“People need to do what they need to do to feel well and happy. Sometimes hair is one of the few things that you can control in a time where you feel like you can’t control anything,” Weir said.

As far as equipment goes, if she was to cut her own hair at home Weir would use her sewing scissors or whatever your sharpest scissors in the house are. Craft scissors would not be advisable, she said, but a good way to judge if a pair of scissors will cut hair well is to test whether or not it will cut fabric well. A straight razor with a guard could also be used to help texture your hair, though Weir warned you may end up taking off more than you bargain for.

“If you’re a guy, I wouldn’t suggest trying to cut your hair on your own, I’d get your girlfriend to do it,” Weir said.

For online resources, Weir suggested that people check out a Youtube hairstylist channel that goes by the name of Sam Villa Hair Tutorials. While a bit technical, these videos go into detail on how to properly cut and style hair rather than an at-home haircutter.

“I’m really excited to get my hands on people’s hair again and fix up whatever people have done,” Weir joked. “We miss everybody and are really excited to see people again.”

