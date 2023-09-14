South Cariboo Rec Centre turns 20 years old

Josh Dickerson has been working at the South Cariboo Rec Centre ever since it opened 20 years ago. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) The South Cariboo Rec Centre was constructed over the winter of 2002 to 2003. (Photo submitted) The initial framework for the South Cariboo Rec Centre. (Photo submitted) The South Cariboo Rec Centre lobby under construction in the early 2000s. (Photo submitted) Josh Dickerson has been working at the South Cariboo Rec Centre ever since it opened 20 years ago. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Teresa Sandve checks out some jewelry sold by Shelly Carerra at the South Cariboo Women’s Fair on Saturday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Axel Pachkowski came away from the South Cariboo Women’s Fair with a bath bomb and a flower. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Dozens of vendors came to the South Cariboo Women’s Fair this weekend. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) 100 Mile House Wrangler Mason Pincott grinds his shoulder into Revelstoke Grizzly Logan McLeod. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) 100 Mile House Wrangler Jace Myers shoves himself to his feet after being tripped up by two Revelstoke Grizzlies during a game at the South Cariboo Rec Centre. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Since first opening its doors 20 years ago, the South Cariboo Rec Centre has played host to some of the region’s finest moments.

In addition to annual graduation ceremonies, minor hockey and old timers’ games, as well as the South Cariboo Women’s Fair every year, the facility was celebration central when the 100 Mile House Wranglers hoisted the Cyclone Taylor Cup as the Provincial Junior B champions in 2016. Most recently, the Rec Centre saw hundreds of music lovers converge this year for a Canada Day concert headlined by country music star Aaron Pritchett and organized by the Cariboo Charitable Events Society.

Josh Dickerson, who was operations manager when the facility opened and is now the general manager for Canlan Sports, said it’s hard to believe the facility is already two decades old. He has plenty of fond memories.

“(This job) is all about the public and the people coming through the doors. You want to make sure the building is safe for them but also that they feel it’s their home,” Dickerson said. “It’s a piece of their community they’re always welcome in.”

The project got its start in 2001, when the South Cariboo Arena Society was formed. Made up of local residents John Benastick, Simon Craig, Jane Felker, Mark Runge, Rick Takagi, Susan Connaty, Kim Cranswick, Stela Meloche and Ernie Sampson, the society raised awareness and initial funding for a new rec centre. Their efforts led to a successful referendum held by the Cariboo Regional District. Construction began in 2002 and the project was completed in May 2003.

At the time Dickerson had been working for the District of 100 Mile House for 10 years at the Stan Halcro Arena, driving the Zamboni and making ice during the winter. He said the aging building, originally built by community volunteers in 1971, was definitely in need of replacement.

“The volunteers did a fantastic job. The ice was always great there but it was not an insulated building. Our ice season started near the end of September and we’d pull it out in March. We wouldn’t have any events in there and during the summer we’d just close the doors,” he recalled.

The new arena was designed to be a multi-purpose building, with stadium seating in order to host events like concerts, fairs, trade shows and graduations.

The project cost $4.3-million to build, said Al Richmond, CRD director for Area G. The funding came from several sources, including $700,000 raised by the arena society, $425,000 from a Canada Infrastructure Grant, and the rest from Cariboo Regional District taxpayers.

During the design process, one of the best choices the CRD made was making the centre’s ice plant geothermal, Richmond said. It made the building more environmentally friendly, which the CRD has since enhanced with LED lighting and solar panels on the roof.

“That building is the most green building in the regional district. The only fossil fuel used in that building is for domestic hot water in the curling rink,” Richmond remarked.

Volunteers played a huge role and Richmond praised those who dug the trenches for the geothermal lines. Local businessmen like Theo Wiering, president of Canada’s Log People, donated materials and labour and the company was responsible for the rec centre’s distinct lobby design.

“I’ve always been a strong community supporter so I just thought the rec centre was a progressive move for the community,” Wiering said.

It was initially operated by the CRD directly, before they handed over operations to Burnaby-based Canlan Sports.

“I’ve been able to work with some great staff members here and the team makes it fun to come to work,” Dickerson said. “If it weren’t for our team we have in this building, a lot of the events we’ve held wouldn’t have been as successful.”

The facility has done the South Cariboo proud, Richmond said.

“It’s an asset to the community and it’s a testament to people who come from far and wide what can be done in a small community,” he said.

To celebrate the milestone, there will be a free community event on Saturday, Sept. 16. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. the arena will be open for a free skate, followed by a skating lesson from the 100 Mile Skating Club and a stick-and-puck session run by 100 Mile Minor Hockey.

“We thought it would be good if we brought in some partners who have been with us right from the start. We’ve got 100 Mile Minor Hockey, the 100 Mile Skating Club and our Junior A 100 Mile House Wranglers club coming out,” Dickerson said.

Outside of the rink, there will be free hot dogs, cotton candy, cupcakes, popcorn and an anniversary cake for the first 200 people. There will also be an equipment swap and a bouncy castle set up in the baseball diamonds.

“I hope the community has seen what we’ve done in the 20 years we’ve been here and I think they’re pretty fortunate to have this,” he said. “I’ve been to a lot of hockey rinks over the years and I’ve never seen another quite like us.”



