South Cariboo missing funding opportunities

Four funding streams available

So far, South Cariboo organizations are not making use of available funding, according to South Cariboo Community Enchancement Foundation (SCCEF) spokesperson Lisa De Paoli.

There are four possible sources of funding, she says.

Three separate funding streams are available through the Community Emergency Fund with $360 million from the federal government for vulnerable populations impacted by COVID-19.

One of those streams is through Community Foundations of Canada. People can visit their website (communityfoundations.ca) and look for Prince George or the Prince George Community Foundation website (pgcf.ca), the latter of which has good information on all three funds, says De Paoli. For that funding you need to have a charitable number or partner with someone who does.

“The applications are currently being reviewed so we want people to apply as soon as possible.”

The applications are sent to the SCCEF for feedback but, despite the applications having been open since May 19, they’ve received just one as of June 9.

Applications can be in the range of $5,000 to $15,000.

United Way Thompson Nicola Cariboo (UWTNC) has $480,000 available for the whole Thompson Nicola region, which goes as far north as Williams Lake, she says.

Those applications also go through the SCCEF but they haven’t received any applications there either, according to De Paoli.

To apply people can email Kristi Rintoul at kristi@unitedwaytnc.ca or go to the Thompson Nicola United Way website (unitedwaytnc.ca).

“You can apply to both but for separate projects. They must be distinct and separate.”

The third is through the Red Cross for which people need to go to the national website (redcross.ca) and that is also open to non-profits.

It still has to be for vulnerable individuals affected by COVID-19. The Red Cross applications don’t go through the SCCEF.

Lastly, the SCCEF still has funding available as well.

They’re open to receiving applications from organizations and it’s not restricted to projects involving vulnerable populations. It can, for example, be community projects. They’ve seen very few applications there as well, she says.

There’s an application form on the SCCEF website (sccef.org) which people can, once completed, email to De Paoli at lisad8@telus.net.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
New wheelchair for dogs aims to increase the length and quality of senior dogs’ lives

Just Posted

South Cariboo missing funding opportunities

Four funding streams available

New wheelchair for dogs aims to increase the length and quality of senior dogs’ lives

‘Just like in the human world where we have walkers, wheelchairs and diapers’

Peter Thorne hosting Cigar Box Workshop this summer

‘It’s a perfect opportunity to do it outdoors during the summer’

Hillside Church preparing to offer drive-in service this summer

‘We’re really looking forward to it’

South Cariboo mom speaks out against Independent Online Learning cuts

‘We’re definitely going to have to buy things out of our own pocket’

B.C. to review Police Act amid growing calls to defund police

‘It’s only during this time of questioning from the public that we take a look at the Police Act that’s 45 years old’

Calls grow for Trudeau to end MSM blood donation ban

It’s time for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to honour his promises, advocates say

B.C. First Nation reunited with artifact 13 years after found in Williams Lake

The spearhead is believed to be 2,600 to 4,000 years old

David Sidoo loses Order of B.C. award after guilty plea in U.S. college admission scandal

This marks the first time the award has been taken away from someone

Campers can get one site for the price of two in BC Parks this summer

B.C. campers disgruntled by full rates being charged for half-capacity double campsites

B.C. craft cannabis co-op aims to get small producers to market

Pilot project pitched to governments for pandemic recovery

Canada encouraging Iran to ship PS752 black boxes to France as soon as possible

Garneau said Canada is OK with this plan

B.C. Black-based group starts COVID-19 fund, urges officials to collect race-based data

Health care data from the pandemic has largely not included race

Cross-Canada group calls for reopening of travel, tourism

B.C.’s summer restart still faces COVID-19 obstacles

Most Read