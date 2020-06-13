South Cariboo missing funding opportunities

So far, South Cariboo organizations are not making use of available funding, according to South Cariboo Community Enchancement Foundation (SCCEF) spokesperson Lisa De Paoli.

There are four possible sources of funding, she says.

Three separate funding streams are available through the Community Emergency Fund with $360 million from the federal government for vulnerable populations impacted by COVID-19.

One of those streams is through Community Foundations of Canada. People can visit their website (communityfoundations.ca) and look for Prince George or the Prince George Community Foundation website (pgcf.ca), the latter of which has good information on all three funds, says De Paoli. For that funding you need to have a charitable number or partner with someone who does.

“The applications are currently being reviewed so we want people to apply as soon as possible.”

The applications are sent to the SCCEF for feedback but, despite the applications having been open since May 19, they’ve received just one as of June 9.

Applications can be in the range of $5,000 to $15,000.

United Way Thompson Nicola Cariboo (UWTNC) has $480,000 available for the whole Thompson Nicola region, which goes as far north as Williams Lake, she says.

Those applications also go through the SCCEF but they haven’t received any applications there either, according to De Paoli.

To apply people can email Kristi Rintoul at kristi@unitedwaytnc.ca or go to the Thompson Nicola United Way website (unitedwaytnc.ca).

“You can apply to both but for separate projects. They must be distinct and separate.”

The third is through the Red Cross for which people need to go to the national website (redcross.ca) and that is also open to non-profits.

It still has to be for vulnerable individuals affected by COVID-19. The Red Cross applications don’t go through the SCCEF.

Lastly, the SCCEF still has funding available as well.

They’re open to receiving applications from organizations and it’s not restricted to projects involving vulnerable populations. It can, for example, be community projects. They’ve seen very few applications there as well, she says.

There’s an application form on the SCCEF website (sccef.org) which people can, once completed, email to De Paoli at lisad8@telus.net.

