Paxton Heal from Fort St. John takes a whack at the strongman competition at the South Cariboo Garlic Festival in Lac la Hache on Aug. 25. Brendan Kyle Jure photo.

South Cariboo Garlic Festival has record attendance

The 20th Annual South Cariboo Garlic Festival was the biggest one yet, with 3,602 paid adults coming to the event.

“[It was] excellent. It was really busy. It was our busiest ever,” said Jeannette McCrea, the event’s organizer.

According to her, the attendance saw 504 more people come in than last year.

McCrea said the highlights of the festival was the number of new vendors with a variety of shopping and great live entertainment.

Around 90 vendors came to the event, selling products such as garlic, vegetables, seasonings, BBQ sauces and artisan products.

McCrea said she received lots of really great feedback.

“If you look at our Facebook page there are some pretty nice comments on there,” she said. “We had people from all over.”

She also expressed gratitude for those who volunteered.

“We had some little kids volunteering this year which was awesome to see, like all the way from five years old up to 12 years old. They were our little hand stampers. They liked it.”

McCrea said everything worked out pretty well, but that she would like to add more seating areas near the vendor area.

“Learn something new every year and do something the next,” she said.

