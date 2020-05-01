South Cariboo frozen food program still available

‘A lot of people still don’t know that we still offer the meals’

The Roe Lake & District Recreation Commission, which has been running a frozen meal program since 2014, wants to make sure people know the program is still running, says program co-ordinator Maggie Benzing.

Normally, they distribute mainly through the Cariboo Family Enrichment Centre (CFEC) but with the CFEC closed, she thinks some regulars may assume the program is closed as well.

The meals cost $4 each which is cheaper than most store-bought meals and healthier because they mainly use fresh ingredients and cook everything low sodium, she says, adding they normally have eight to 10 different kinds in stock. The low price is in part due to donations from private people, the South Cariboo Health Foundation, the 100 Mile House Legion and the 100 Mile Foodbank.

“One of our goals is to keep the community healthy and we know that a lot of seniors are not able to cook themselves anymore or they can’t go out and get groceries. So right now, it’s really important.”

Some of the directors also volunteer for the 100 Mile Food Bank so if people order they can deliver them there for people to pick up, says Benzing.

“I know that it’s a long way to go out to the hall so that’s the best we can do right now. We can’t deliver because they’re frozen; you have to keep them frozen.”

They have had some of the health care workers caring for older people in town buy frozen meals for them, she says.

“We have a mixed response. We have some new customers and new people are getting the meals but the main thing I’m concerned [about] is a lot of people still don’t know that we still offer the meals.”

The meals are in microwavable containers with a lid and easy to reheat and they offer a wide range of options, including vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free choices.

People can call the hall at 250-593-4869 or send an email to interlakescommunity@outlook.com and they will contact them to take their order which they either can pick up at the Interlakes Community Centre or they can also deliver to the 100 Mile House Foodbank where people can pick them up.

“We prefer an e-transfer to avoid cash transactions but also accept cheques or the right amount of cash in a bag or envelope. With all the restrictions we think it is especially for seniors and sick people hard to get their supplies and a stack of frozen meals are a good way to stay home safe.”

