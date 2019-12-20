Ryleigh Cavanah, Nicole Bissat and Kimberly Vance Lundsbye handpicked the winners for the Canadian Mental Health Association raffle on Dec. 16. (Millar Hill - 100 Mile Free Press)

South Cariboo CMHA raffle raises $5,726

The sound of paper rustling flooded the front reception of the Canadian Mental Health Association on Dec. 16.

One by one, Ryleigh Cavanah drew a name from the inside of a velvet red, silver snowflaked stocking for the South Cariboo branch’s raffle.

Michelle Swalwell took home the first prize, a three-night stay at Sun Peaks valued at $700. Leslie Glen was the second winner, receiving $300 in gift cards for Save-On-Foods and FreshCo.

Wanda Wallace won a cord of firewood that was delivered to her residence.

Herb Buchanan took home the bonus prize, a Supreme Combo Kit – mini earphones, wireless speaker and power bank.

The raffle raised a total of $5,726.

Kathie Cadrin, the fundraising coordinator, said all of the proceeds will help aid in assisting the services and programs offered within the Canadian Mental Health Association’s South Cariboo branch.

“We would like to thank everyone who participated in the raffle and to Andre’s Electronics for donating a bonus prize.”

