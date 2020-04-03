Gary Forsyth (left) and Marci and Rick Barker during the stream. (Submitted photo)

South Cariboo churches live stream services

‘The response has been awesome actually; people have been super positive’

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, streaming church services has seen an uptick in popularity.

Cariboo Christian Life Fellowship (CCLF) lead pastor Rick Barker says that while they always live stream both services every Sunday they’ve had to add a bit of equipment with so much live streaming on Sundays.

“The response has been awesome actually; people have been super positive. Maybe it’s because they can wear their pyjamas to church, I don’t know. We normally have about 500-600 people who call CCLF their home church. On Sunday we had close to 200 connections, which meant pretty much double that the number of people… and then once the video posted up online, we’ve had about 600 other views. So, in fact, we’re reaching more people than we would normally.”

The format has changed a little bit as well.

“I had the idea pop into my head to do it like a full-on talk show (think Johnny Carson, Jimmy Fallon) complete with monologue, guests, and video segments, plus a live band that we call the ‘Isolation Band.’ During the fires of ‘17 we had the ‘Evacuation Band’ now it’s the Isolation Band. Last week, we interviewed a local doctor on our medical community plus had a video segment of a local young man’s story of faith. It worked really well.”

For now, they’ll keep the talkshow format but Barker says they’ve got some other ideas as well.

“We might set up our stage like a large living room, with solid spatial distancing taking place in couches and chairs, and have our band situated throughout, and do like a ‘CCLF at Home’ presentation one Sunday.”

They’ve also had some buy-in from people who are not usually part of the congregation, according to Barker.

“Some of the other local churches don’t have the technology to live stream so we’ve had folks from the greater community of faith join us as well, plus there have been a number of people from other countries – Scotland and the U.S. for example, as well as our regulars who said things like, ‘hey my brother tuned in, and he’s not a church-goer. He really liked it.’”

They’re doing their best to adjust their sails, according to Barker, adding that they’ve been able to keep all nine of their staff but that they’ve shifted to day to day duties quite a bit.

“We want to honour our government, and honour our God who says in the Bible ‘do not forsake the gathering together.’ It just looks different right now. Loving technology at the moment!”

Their broadcasts are at 10 a.m. on Sundays (cclf.ca/live-stream).

The Hillside Community Church has also been making their content available online.

Pastor Clint Lange says they wanted to continue to give people options to tune in with sermons and teachings from the Bible.

“That was really important for us to maintain contact, between our community members as well.”

Some of their viewers are also coming from outside their community group, he says, adding that people also interact and give encouraging messages.

“We just want to stay in tune with everybody and keep our community robust. That’s really important for us.

The response has been really good even though it’s difficult not to meet, he says.

“We just want to be messengers of hope in a time of crisis and we believe that there’s answers for people from god.”

They’re also broadcasting at 10 a.m. in the morning on Sundays as well as a daily 15-minute broadcast which you can catch at facebook.com/100milepaoc.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Cariboo Christian Life Fellowship (CCLF) lead pastor Rick Barker. (Submitted image)

Previous story
100 Mile grandmother spreads love and kindness with window hearts

Just Posted

South Cariboo churches live stream services

‘The response has been awesome actually; people have been super positive’

100 Mile grandmother spreads love and kindness with window hearts

‘I thought maybe it’s time to get a little creative’

South Cariboo students talk about dealing with isolation

‘I am afraid I will run out of things to do’

CN suspending service between Williams Lake and Squamish, effective April 3

Rail traffic north of Williams Lake will be routed to Vancouver through Prince George and Kamloops

Facebook group founded to help truckers find places to eat during COVID-19 Pandemic

Restaurants Serving Drivers in Western Canada seeks to provide a list of places open for drivers

VIDEO: ‘Used gloves and masks go in the garbage,’ says irked B.C. mayor

Health officials have said single-use gloves won’t do much to curb the spread of COVID-19

Unclear if couple refusing to self-isolate facing penalty; details of Quarantine Act still being worked out

No fines or charges have been laid to date, including Cowichan couple who won’t self isolate

COVID-19: postponed surgeries will be done, B.C. health minister says

Contract with private surgical clinic to help clear backlog

Black Press Media ad sparks discussion about value of community newspapers

White Rock resident hopes front-page note shines light on revenue loss during COVID-19 crisis

Number of COVID-19 deaths in B.C. rise to 35, while hospitalizations fall

B.C. has 498 active confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus

Don’t stop going to the doctor, just do it virtually: B.C. association

Doctors encourage patients to access telephone, online visits

B.C. Ferries cuts service levels by half, ceases sailings from three terminals

New schedules take effect Saturday, April 4

Businesses advised to prepare for federal, B.C. COVID-19 assistance

Canada Revenue Agency portal expected to open next week

Dogs are property, not kids, B.C. judge tells former couple

Court decision made on competing lawsuits over Zeus and Aurora — a pit bull and pit bull cross

Most Read