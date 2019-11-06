Jaxon Allen is pictured dressed as a cowboy outside of the Cariboo Family Enrichment Centre for their Halloween event on Thursday, Oct. 31. Millar Hill photo.

South Cariboo children celebrate Halloween

‘The little kids get to trick or treat without having to worry’

The Cariboo Family Enrichment Centre (CEFC) celebrated Halloween with a big outdoor event catered to young children.

“The event was wonderful,” said Erica Henderson, the early years’ supervisor at the CFEC.

“We had a great turnout.”

According to Henderson, the centre saw more than 50 kids from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.

“We have done Halloween celebrations before but never anything outside,” said Henderson.

By the time it’s dark and children are ready to trick or treat, it’s often too late for children aged five and under. Henderson said the centre wanted to give younger kids a chance to celebrate the hallmark holiday without missing out.

“We wanted to allow the families with little ones to get some trick or treating done and have some fun (that was) earlier on in the day,” said Henderson.

In attendance were members of the 100 Mile Wranglers, who volunteered the morning to help with the activities and visit with the children. Outside of the centre, there was a big bouncy castle, games, crafts and, of course, candy.

Despite the chilly start to Halloween, the children still seemed to enjoy themselves, bundled up with their costumes overtop of their jackets.

“The little kids get to trick or treat without having to worry about the bigger kids,” said Henderson. “The event might have been all of the Halloween related fun that day (for them).”

 

Heidi Springmann is pictured outside of the Cariboo Family Enrichment Centre on Thursday, Oct. 31., 2019 for a Halloween event for children aged five and under. Millar Hill photo.

Ava Aietan is pictured painting a pumpkin outside of the Cariboo Family Enrichment Centre in 100 Mile House, British Columbia on October, 31. 2019., during a Halloween event for children aged five and under. Millar Hill photo.

Many children dressed in Halloween costumes are pictured jumping and enjoying the bouncy castle outside of the Cariboo Family Enrichment Centre in 100 Mile House, British Columbia for a Halloween event on October 31., 2019. Millar Hill photo.

