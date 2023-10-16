South Cariboo area fire departments purchased a structural protection unit in 2014

Forest Grove Volunteer Fire Department deputy chiefs Robin Clark (L) and Ron Lister flank the newly acquired structural protection unit during a training session at the Forest Grove fire hall. The unit is used to protect buildings in case of wildfires closing in and currently includes two porta tanks which can be filled from a hydrant, a lake, another body of water or a fire tender. (Doris E. Rufli photo)

48 YEARS AGO (1975): About 80 per cent of the courses in the 100 Mile House night school fall program folded due to a lack of interest. Local co-ordinator Lloyd Meeker said enrolment was also down in Williams Lake and Kamloops and thought part of the reason might be the good weather. Courses with a positive response were likely to go ahead including winemaking, pottery and English for new Canadians. Meeker believed those cancelled would do better in January and would be rescheduled.

35 YEARS AGO (1988): A community-wide Grafitti Dance was set to go at the Junior High School in 100 Mile. It was the first major fundraiser for Heritage Week and the 30-year reunion planned for the following July 1. Organizer Judy Cole said the 19+ event would have prizes for the best male and female costume. Fun events included hula hooping and bubble gum-blowing contests. Music was from the 50s and 60s. Tickets were $20 per couple or $10 for singles. Cole said the reunion was coming together well and a band had been booked to play at the Stan Halcro Arena.

22 YEARS AGO (2001): Up to 30 applicants came forward to create a new Lac La Hache fire department, Doug Whitesell, Lac La Hache Fire Protection Committee Public Relations contact said the 30 volunteers had a combined total of 85 years firefighting experience. The committee consisted of six members, two of whom were tasked with coming up with a plan for running the department. the group was still negotiating with the CRD. The 108 Mile Fire Department was responsible for the Lac La Hache area for 30 days, ending Oct 20 of 2001. Whitesell was uncertain if the new department would be operating by the deadline.

9 YEARS AGO (2014): Eight South Cariboo fire departments combined efforts and financial contributions to invest in a structural protection unit. The project had been in the works for ten years. The unit was kept at the 108 Mile Ranch Volunteer Fire Department but was accessible to all the fire departments in the area including Deka, Lone Butte, Interlakes, Forest Grove, Watch Lake/North Green Lake, 100 Mile, Lac La Hache and 108 Mile Ranch. The project was ongoing with further equipment being added each year. A second sprinkler unit was a consideration for the future.