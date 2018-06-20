Some places to cool down from the summer heat in the South Cariboo

A list of pools, aquatic centres and the best swimmable lakes in the South Cariboo

Summer arrived with a bang, or rather, a heavy thump.

Shorts and sandals are out of storage and air conditioners are working full force.

Next week’s weather report promises some sweet sweet relief from the recent heat wave, however, it’s inevitable, the mercury will rise.

To help you cool those summer sweats, we compiled a list of local swimming destinations.

Red Coach Inn

Located on Highway 97, in 100 Mile House, this hotel features an indoor pool for its guests, and allows locals to swim for $7.35 per day. Regular swimmers can purchase 10 swimming tickets for $52.50. Pool hours are 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Spruce Hill Resort & Spa

Found on Highway 97, in 108 Mile Ranch, this resort has horseback riding, spa services and an indoor pool, which locals can take advantage of for $10.50 per day. The pool is open 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Fridays.

108 Golf Resort

This Telque Drive resort in 108 Mile Ranch has an outdoor pool, but only for its overnight guests. Rooms start at $92 per night.

The West Fraser Aquatic Centre

For swimmers willing and able to get to Williams Lake, the aquatic centre in the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex has everything you could need for a summer splash.

The Proctor Street pool is open Monday to Thursday, 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Non-resident pool passes cost $7.61 for adults, $5.72 for students aged 13 to 18 or seniors 55 and over, $4.68 for children aged four to 12 or $15.23 for a family comprised of two adults and up to four children.

Lakes

Isn’t that the best thing about of living in the South Cariboo? Its lakes!

Horse Lake, Green Lake, Lac La Hache, Sheridan Lake and Ruth Lake are some of the area’s best lakes for swimming.

So get out your swim suits and trunks and welcome summer from the water.

