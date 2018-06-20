Some places to cool down from the summer heat in the South Cariboo

A list of pools, aquatic centres and the best swimmable lakes in the South Cariboo

Summer arrived with a bang, or rather, a heavy thump.

Shorts and sandals are out of storage and air conditioners are working full force.

Next week’s weather report promises some sweet sweet relief from the recent heat wave, however, it’s inevitable, the mercury will rise.

To help you cool those summer sweats, we compiled a list of local swimming destinations.

Red Coach Inn

Located on Highway 97, in 100 Mile House, this hotel features an indoor pool for its guests, and allows locals to swim for $7.35 per day. Regular swimmers can purchase 10 swimming tickets for $52.50. Pool hours are 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Spruce Hill Resort & Spa

Found on Highway 97, in 108 Mile Ranch, this resort has horseback riding, spa services and an indoor pool, which locals can take advantage of for $10.50 per day. The pool is open 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Fridays.

READ ALSO: Severe thunderstorm warning in efffect for Cariboo

108 Golf Resort

This Telque Drive resort in 108 Mile Ranch has an outdoor pool, but only for its overnight guests. Rooms start at $92 per night.

The West Fraser Aquatic Centre

For swimmers willing and able to get to Williams Lake, the aquatic centre in the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex has everything you could need for a summer splash.

The Proctor Street pool is open Monday to Thursday, 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Non-resident pool passes cost $7.61 for adults, $5.72 for students aged 13 to 18 or seniors 55 and over, $4.68 for children aged four to 12 or $15.23 for a family comprised of two adults and up to four children.

Lakes

Isn’t that the best thing about of living in the South Cariboo? Its lakes!

Horse Lake, Green Lake, Lac La Hache, Sheridan Lake and Ruth Lake are some of the area’s best lakes for swimming.

So get out your swim suits and trunks and welcome summer from the water.

beth.audet@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
ValhallaFest kickstarts first year

Just Posted

Some places to cool down from the summer heat in the South Cariboo

A list of pools, aquatic centres and the best swimmable lakes in the South Cariboo

Marijuana to be legal in Canada Oct. 17: Trudeau

Prime Minister made the announcement during question period in the House of Commons

Severe thunderstorm warning in efffect for Cariboo

Quesnel, Williams Lake and 100 Mile House could see strong winds and heavy rain

Update: two displaced after backyard structure fire in Buffalo Creek area

The structure, which housed a sauna, a smokehouse and a shed, stood roughly 10 metres from the home.

Report of fire in Lac la Hache ‘but upon looking into it further there was no wildfire in that area’

The BC Wildfire Service responded to a report of a wildfire southwest… Continue reading

Trudeau, Horgan condemn controversial U.S. child migrant policy

Premier John Horgan said B.C. ‘will always stand up for the values’ of diversity and inclusion

B.C. sets deadline for Indigenous salmon farm consent

All 120 operations will need agreements by 2022, province says

Family of 4 from Oregon believed to be missing in northern B.C.

RCMP, Search and Rescue crews searching area where vehicle was abandoned

B.C. creates public registry to track real estate owners

The first registry of its kind in Canada aims to end the hidden property ownership

Polygamous wife appeals conviction in B.C. child bride case

Emily Blackmore was found guilty of taking her underage daughter to U.S. to marry church leader

Police watchdog called to Kelowna after car destroyed in crash

A motor vehicle incident has closed Highway 33 in both directions

BC SPCA receives 400 reports of dogs in hot cars so far this year

Society is again urging people to leave their pets at home if they can’t keep them safe in the heat

8 B.C. communities rank as the friendliest in Canada

Eight B.C. communities can claim they are the friendliest in the country.

Canucks host all-inclusive birthday party for B.C. kids with autism

Such invitations are rare for some kids with autism, and one B.C. family knows the feeling

Most Read

  • ValhallaFest kickstarts first year

    Three-day electronic music and art festival starts this weekend in Terrace

  • Some places to cool down from the summer heat in the South Cariboo

    A list of pools, aquatic centres and the best swimmable lakes in the South Cariboo