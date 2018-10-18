Solid Rock Cafe returning to 108 Mile Ranch

Come out to the Rock Youth Centre at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 19

Solid Rock Cafe is returning to the Rock Youth Centre church grounds.

The free, family-friendly concert kicks off at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 19, at 4940 Telqua Dr., in 108 Mile Ranch.

Event spokesperson Pat Melanson said the event, which is sponsored by the Cariboo Christian Life Fellowship, has “a great atmosphere” and something for everyone.

“We just love the community and to include people. So it’s not just church stuff or gospel stuff, it’s a mix of bluegrass, gospel, country music, all kinds of stuff.”

Among the local talent will be Front Porch Blue Grass Band and Pete Thorne.

Come early if to chill on one of the comfy couches and chairs, because Melanson said the place is usually pretty packed.

“People love it, it’s always popular … we fill the place up.”

Coffee and desert will be available by donation.

For more information, you can phone Melanson at 250-395-3846.

