Lydia McLelland performs at the Solid Rock Cafe in 2020. (File photo)

Organizer said decision made for several reasons, including rising COVID numbers

A Solid Rock Cafe event at the 108 Church grounds has been cancelled.

The family fun event, which was to include live music by local musicians, had been slated for this Friday, Sept. 17.

“Unfortunately for several reasons, including rising COVID numbers in our community, we feel it is safest to postpone this event for now,” organizer Pat Melanson said.

