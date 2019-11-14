Snowmobile club completes $55,000 upgrade

Green Lake Snowmobile Club president John Sullivan showed off some of the renovations completed at the clubhouse. The upgrades to the facility took more than two years to complete and it will be an asset to the South Green Lake community. Ken Alexander photo.

After two-and-a-half years of planning, searching for funding and getting the work done, the Green Lake Snowmobile Club (GLSC) has completed the renovations on its clubhouse.

GLSC president John Sullivan and the club executive are very pleased with the outcome.

The renovation project started with the club’s desire to bring natural gas into the clubhouse, Sullivan explains.

“We found out we needed a First Nations assessment on the property before we could bring the gas line through the property. Although running the gas in is a relatively cheap procedure, the estimate for the assessment was between $7,000 and $15,000.”

Sullivan says the renovation committee met with Fraser-Nicola MLA Jackie Tegart, expressed frustration with the cost and she found the money for the assessment and found a group in Kamloops that would do the assessment.

The assessment was completed in June 2017 just prior to the Elephant Hill fire.

That fall the GLSC held a meeting looking for suggestions regarding future renovations for the clubhouse.

“They came forward with a number of suggestions on how to improve the clubhouse, and then we had to go out and seek funding to complete some of those renovations.”

Sullivan says they met with Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD) Area E Director Sally Watson who put them in touch with a grant writer who worked in association with the TNRD.

They helped the GLSC put in grant applications to the TNRD and the Northern Development Initiative Trust (NDIT).

The club received around $55,000 in total funding from the TNRD and NDIT.

The TNRD grant came from Gas Tax money for energy upgrades to make the clubhouse more energy efficient.

This allowed the GLSC to change all of the windows to double pane; change out the existing double doors; and install the natural gas, a furnace and the venting.

With the NDIT funding, the club did upgrades to the kitchen – both cosmetic and to meet health standards for the food preparation areas.

This allowed the club to go to a three sink system to have one for handwashing; the purchase and installation of a commercial dishwasher; change out the propane stove to a commercial natural gas stove with a hood and exhaust fan system; replace the refrigerator; and replace the countertops.

The clubhouse floor also got an upgrade thanks to funding from both groups.

During the project, Sullivan explains they had to upgrade plumbing, electrical wiring and gas fitting upgrades.

“I would like to thank [club executive member] Jim Smith for helping on a lot of the renovations – both with the organization and the hands-on work.”

Water issue

The clubhouse recently had trouble with its water testing in late summer.

Club member Zak Motala donated the equipment for a three-filter water system, Sullivan says, adding he helped Smith install the water system.

The GLSC held an open house on Nov. 10 to show community members the newly upgraded clubhouse.

“Although the clubhouse is an asset for the Green Lake Snowmobile Club, it is also an asset for the South Green Lake community.

“It’s available for a modest rental charge for weddings, family reunions and other social events.