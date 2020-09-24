SNAPANDWIN photo contest ends October 6

There are just two weeks left to take part in the 100 Mile Free Press’ #SNAPANDWIN photo contest!

Show us your love for local businesses and enter for a chance to win $250 in local gift cards and all you have to do is snap a selfie inside or outside one of the participating stores and tell us why you like to shop there.

The rules of the contest are simple: simply go out and snap a selfie of yourself inside or outside a participating business, post your photo in the comments of our post about the contest on the Free Press’ Facebook or post it on Instagram using the hashtag #snapandwin100 and tag @100milefreepress. Along with your photo, tag or mention the participating business and tell us why you love shopping there. All this done you’ll be in the running to win $250 in local gift cards. You can enter multiple times but must post photos from other participating businesses.

The contest ends October 6 with a winner being selected on October 7.

Participating businesses include 100 Mile Feed and Ranch, Curves, Kondolas Furniture 100 Mile House, Lac La Hache Bakery, Meridian RV, The Outlaw, Pharmasave, Sunrise Ford, Sweet Ash Bistro and the 100 Mile Free Press.

100 Mile HousecontestPhotography