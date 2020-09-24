#SNAPANDWIN photo contest ends October 6

Enter now by posting selfies at participating businesses

There are just two weeks left to take part in the 100 Mile Free Press’ #SNAPANDWIN photo contest!

Show us your love for local businesses and enter for a chance to win $250 in local gift cards and all you have to do is snap a selfie inside or outside one of the participating stores and tell us why you like to shop there.

The rules of the contest are simple: simply go out and snap a selfie of yourself inside or outside a participating business, post your photo in the comments of our post about the contest on the Free Press’ Facebook or post it on Instagram using the hashtag #snapandwin100 and tag @100milefreepress. Along with your photo, tag or mention the participating business and tell us why you love shopping there. All this done you’ll be in the running to win $250 in local gift cards. You can enter multiple times but must post photos from other participating businesses.

The contest ends October 6 with a winner being selected on October 7.

Participating businesses include 100 Mile Feed and Ranch, Curves, Kondolas Furniture 100 Mile House, Lac La Hache Bakery, Meridian RV, The Outlaw, Pharmasave, Sunrise Ford, Sweet Ash Bistro and the 100 Mile Free Press.

100 Mile HousecontestPhotography

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
100 Mile Library reopens
Next story
Making Friends

Just Posted

No one injured in home invasion shooting on Back Valley Road

The incident was related to a legal cannabis grow op on the property so there is no threat to public

Fire hose testing, pump refresher successful

South Green Lake Volunteer Fire Department pressure-tested all of the department’s spare fire hose.

#SNAPANDWIN photo contest ends October 6

Enter now by posting selfies at participating businesses

100 Mile Library reopens

It’s a new chapter at the 100 Mile branch of the Cariboo Regional District Library.

Spruce Hill Resort shut down for not following COVID-19 protocols

Guests told to leave immediately Wednesday evening, owner insists shutdown only temporary.

B.C. reports 91 new cases as officials remain worried over ‘clusters of COVID-19

There have now been a total of 8,395 cases in B.C. since the pandemic began

B.C. Green leader says NDP abandoning environmental plan

Horgan’s claim of unstable government false, Furstenau says

Transgender B.C. brothers debut fantasy novel as author duo Vincent Hunter

‘Transgender people are being misrepresented in popular fiction and media, and we aim to change that’

‘Won’t be gathering for Thanksgiving:’ Trudeau says COVID-19 2nd wave underway

In all, COVID-19 has killed about 9,250 people in Canada

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Closed Canfor mill at Vavenby sold to B.C. entrepreneur

From forestry to tech and trades

Four more cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

There are 31 active cases in isolation in the health region

Canada’s active COVID-19 cases top 10,000 as daily new cases triple over the past month

Dr. Tam repeated her warning to young people, who have made up the majority of recent cases

Most Read