Small-scale producers invited to poultry forum

Backyard poultry owners and small-scale producers are invited to an educational forum in 100 Mile House March 12. (Melissa Smalley photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Backyard poultry producers throughout the Cariboo are invited to take part in a free educational forum this month, focusing on safety, nutrition and emergency preparedness.

The Cariboo Poultry Forum, hosted by the Cariboo-Central Interior Poultry Producers Association, is set for March 12 at the 100 Mile Community Hall. Organizer Wylie Bystedt said she hopes people in the South Cariboo will choose to attend in person, but notes an online option is also available for those throughout the Cariboo who prefer to participate digitally.

“It’s been a while since we’ve been able to have any in-person educational forums, so we’re really looking forward to this,” Bystedt said.

The forum is targeted at owners of backyard poultry and small hobby farms, Bystedt said, noting that the small-scale owners often don’t have the same access to support services as larger-scale producers.

“If you’re a big guy, you can call the ministry and get a ton of information, but for those smaller-scale producers, there really hasn’t been a lot of support,” she said. “So that’s really who we hope will take advantage of this.”

The forum will welcome presenters from the coast including Vic Martens, who will discuss food safety and traceability in poultry production and Reg Steward from AgSafeBC, who will address overall farm safety.

A nutritionist from Otter Coop will be on hand to discuss the ins and outs of poultry nutrition, and in the afternoon a special panel focusing on disaster preparedness will be on hand to answer questions.

“We’ve had so many cases where things happen and people don’t know where to take their chickens or their small livestock,” Bystedt said. “What do you need to be able to evacuate safely? We hope that we don’t have to use that information this year, but if we do, it would be nice if people had the same foundational understanding of how disaster response works.”

Registration for the Cariboo Poultry Forum is taking place online at localline.ca/ccippa-2

“I’m hoping people will take advantage of being able to ask specific questions to the experts about what’s happening on their farm,” Bystedt said.



melissa.smalley@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

100 Mile House