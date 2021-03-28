SMAC extends opening hours

The Seventy Mile Access Centre is now open Wednesdays and Saturdays.

SMAC spokesperson Kathleen Judd said they doubled the number of days they’re open because “spring weather is coming and the volunteers are coming back in.” They’re also seeing a lot of returning vistors.

The centre will be open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. COVID hand-sanitizing, face-mask and social-distancing protocols will remain in place for SMAC visitors.

Judd noted the board has just started a membership fundraising drive of $15 per year and a few people have already joined. While the extra revenue will help, the board hasn’t earmarked money for anything yet.

Visitors can still borrow books from the SMAC library, but Judd said they don’t want donations of books because “it takes a long time to sort them.” If SMAC doesn’t have a book visitors want, they are directed to go to the TNRD Mobile Library bus that stops at the 70 Mile General Store once a month.

Fire department news

70 Mile House Firefighters Association president Dennis Huber was hoping the fire department would have a practice in mid-March to get some new recruits up to speed, but it didn’t happen.

“It would be nice to get things going again, but everyone is worried about COVID.”

Huber adds it has been “nice and quiet” with no callouts. “Mind you, that’s a good thing right now with these slippery conditions, we don’t want people getting hurt out there.”

Eco-Depot hours

The 70 Mile Eco-Depot will be starting its summer hours April 3. That means the Eco-Depot will be open five days a week – Saturday through Wednesday. It will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dusty Rose

Pub opening

Area residents will be delighted to learn the popular eatery in 70 Mile House will be opening April 1.

Community hall

upgrades

Work is moving right along for the 70 Mile House Community Hall upgrades.

The ductwork in the crawlspace is completed and both the ductwork and under-slab piping have been inspected, said Ian Dalgleish, Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD) Capital Projects & Facilities manager.

Contractor Darren Hank is shifting to outside work now that the weather is getting better. “They will be installing the windows and new doors, siding on the gables, and the log restoration work should also be starting soon,” Dalgleish said.

