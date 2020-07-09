SMAC continues to serve area communities during pandemic

Volunteer work at the Seventy Mile Access Centre continued during the COVID-19 pandemic and has increased significantly with the reopening of businesses and services.

SMAC spokesperson Kathleen Judd says the volunteer organization has “survived pretty good” and the centre is busy.

Instead of spending all of their funding last year, she notes they saved some money and were able to continue their services when they were allowed to open their doors again.

SMAC has been giving out food hampers throughout the pandemic.

“We’ve been busy because we’re not used to doing them at this time of year, but we’re helping people as far away as Ashcroft.”

She adds people like the SMAC hampers because they not only receive non-perishable food items, but also get gas and grocery coupons for 70 Mile General Store thanks to the generous cash donations of the people who support the centre’s programs.

“Around here, we’re still averaging around five hampers a week, and then if we have anyone who comes in and needs one, they also get a hamper.

“We rotate them around where they get a hamper every week or second week, and that way we can keep on top of it.”

The gymnasium is getting some use as youths are coming in to play basketball and some families are playing table tennis when SMAC is open (Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.) and if it’s not being used for a scheduled event.

Groups or families over 15 people can contact Kathleen at 250-706-3135 to book the gymnasium.

Financial review

Kathleen will be meeting with an accountant this week to turn over SMAC’s books with the revenues and expenses detailed for the past three years.

This is being done in an effort to get SMAC’s society number reinstated, so the board can apply for funding for upgrades at the facility.

All till sheets, expenses and the standing float will be documented weekly. Every month this documentation will be sent to the accountant, and in turn, sent to the provincial government at the end of the fiscal year.

AGM on July 14

SMAC is holding its AGM in the centre gymnasium on July 14, starting at 10 a.m.

Social distancing protocol will be in place.

Anyone, who can’t go to the meeting, can drop off a question, suggestion or proposal at SMAC when it is open prior to the AGM, and it will be put in front of the board members on July 14.

Kathleen says they will all be posted at the centre and answered by the directors.

There will not be an election of officers at the AGM, Kathleen says, adding she wants to keep the current board together to complete the work on SMAC’s not-for-profit society status.

However, all current positions will be up for election in April 2021.

Current executive members can run again, but only for a different director position to avoid someone sitting in the same position for several years.

The five-year plan will be presented at the AGM.

