It’s the holiday season all year round in the thrift store’s Christmas room, where Christmas decorations of all shapes and sizes can be found. (Melissa Smalley photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

SMAC Christmas Craft Fair returns

Annual event will be held Dec. 11.

Booths are selling out quickly for the Seventy Mile Access Centre’s (SMAC) Christmas Craft Fair.

There are only three vendor spots left for the fair, slated for Saturday, Dec. 11 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tables are $10 a table this year to help vendors affected by COVID-19.

“We’ve had the fair before but because of COVID-19 last year, we couldn’t run it,” said Kathleen Judd, SMAC treasurer and fair organizer. “This year we decided the protocols were relaxed enough that we could follow them. It feels fabulous to watch the community come together and that’s what we want.”

Some 14 vendors have already booked tables for the event, which will be held in SMAC’s gymnasium. Vendors include home bakers, textile artists, Christmas crafters and people selling preserves. Many come from 70 Mile House but there are also vendors from Prince George to Ashcroft.

SMAC will also have its own table, selling pre-decorated Christmas trees and various Christmas gifts. It’s all affordable, Judd said, whether you’re an adult or a child.

Anyone interested in becoming a vendor is invited to contact Judd as soon as possible at 250-945-5325.

The craft fair also kicks off SMAC’s new year, Judd said. After spending almost the last two years being dormant, SMAC volunteers intend to begin regular programming that includes collecting donations for fire victims, hosting garage sales and providing Christmas hampers.

“SMAC is a community-based organization and we’re here to help the community,” Judd said. “We just see where the need is and how we can help.”


