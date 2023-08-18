Slo pitch tournament was a great weekend

Harrison Findlay of the S.O.W., the youngest player in the league, swings at the ball. (photo submitted)

The 100 Mile House Slo-Pitch year-end tournament took place over the weekend at the South Cariboo Rec Centre.

“It was a great weekend,” said Kristy Gosselin of the S.O.W. “All seven league teams were there and played well. Sunday was especially exhausting due to the very hot day.”

After losing a game in the beginning of playoffs on Sunday morning Smashaholics had a long day of back-to-back games. In the end, they were knocked out by Bear Down, placing third.

The S.O.W met Bear Down in the semi-finals. Gosselin said it came right down to the 7th inning.

“The S.O.W needed two runs to win and we got three. I believe the final score was 21-18,” she said. “That win put The S.O.W straight to the finals. Bear Down then had to play Smashaholics and won to meet us again in the finals.”

It was an excellent game. Bear Down got their revenge and beat the S.O.W. for first place.



Bear Down’s Jace Myers runs the bases. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Jerome ‘Stumpy’ Boyce of Bear Down, the most senior player in the league zones in on the ball. (Photo submitted)