SlapBack Music up for award

Peter Thorne performs for a group of kids at the South Cariboo Farmers Market. (Submitted photo)

The 108 Mile Ranch company is a finalist for the Business Impact Award

A 108 Mile Ranch business has been nominated for a Small Business BC award.

SlapBack Music Productions – owned and operated by Peter and Gail Thorne – has been named a finalist for the Business Impact Award, which honours entrepreneurs that are “truly making a difference.”

“We’re very happy about it and we think it’s exciting,” Gail told the Free Press this week in regards to the nomination. “I don’t know how much of a chance we have at winning, but we’re trying to get the word out for people to vote.”

The music studio, which has been in operation in the South Cariboo since 2002, offers guitar and bass lessons, taught by Peter, as well as workshops for making cigar box guitars, instrument repair and recording services.

Peter teaches music lessons to students of all ages and is described by Gail as a “very patient, very well-liked” instructor.

Music lessons, especially for children, are an essential part of development, she noted.

“It introduces them to math, cognitive memory, working with others,” she said. “It’s just so important that music is taught at a young age.”

In addition to teaching, Peter has been well-known through the South Cariboo for live performances accompanying local singers at the Farmers Market and other venues.

A return to live music in the South Cariboo is one of the biggest goals SlapBack has on the horizon, Gail said, noting the business recently received word they had secured a provincial grant to host a concert series this summer.

Cariboo Blues is set to take place in July at various venues around 100 Mile House and Williams Lake, featuring well-known BC artists Rachelle Van Zanten and Doug Cox.

“We’re really excited to reintroduce the idea of live music in this area,” Gail said. “It’s been two years since anything like this has happened and I think it will help to get people more stimulated about life getting back to normal.”

Voting for the Small Business BC Awards is currently taking place online until Feb 28, at https://smallbusinessbc.ca/awards



