Six nominated for 2022 South Cariboo Citizen of the Year

Ken Fryer is a long-time volunteer with the 100 Mile House Wranglers. Ken Fryer and Diane Atkins. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Diane Atkins, or “G-Ma,” billets 100 Mile House Wrangler players. Sylvia Griffith is secretary of the Forest Grove Legion Branch 261. Nicki Jackson, PSO secretary, directed the Beauty and the Beast production. Heidi Meier. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Heidi Meier is president of the Lone Butte-Horse Lake Community Association. Werner Heine. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Werner Heine is president of 100 Mile House Minor Soccer Association.

Six names have been put forward for the 2021 South Cariboo Citizen of the Year Award.

The nominees include Werner Heine, president of the South Cariboo Minor Soccer Association, Sylvia Griffith, secretary of Royal Canadian Legion Branch 261, 100 Mile House Wranglers’ volunteer Ken Fryer, Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School secretary Nicki Jackson, Heidi Meier, president of the Lone Butte-Horse Lake Community Association and Diane ‘G-Ma’ Atkins, who provides a regular billet home for Wranglers players.

Heine, nominated for his work running the soccer association during the pandemic said he was honoured “but I still don’t really understand why. I’m just one member of the association, so I don’t quite understand how one person can be picked from the association.”

Meier and Jackson said they were shocked and honoured to be nominated, while Atkins burst out laughing when she heard she was on the list. Atkins has billeted more than 30 different Wrangler players since the team came to 100 Mile House in 2014.

“I’m by myself and they provide company. I like to have people around and I like to cook,” Atkins said. “My husband Lorne would probably turn over in his grave if he knew what I was doing but what he doesn’t know won’t hurt him.”

Griffith, a member of the Forest Grove Ladies Auxillary for almost 50 years, volunteers at the cemetery, community hall, fire departments and “wherever else they need a hand.”

Fryer, who takes people out of town to their doctor’s appointments in Kelowna, Williams Lake and Kamloops, is always available to help.

“Someone needs a hand, I’ve got two of them and all the time in the world,” he said.

The Citizen of the Year will be announced June 4 during the South Cariboo Chamber of Commerce’s Community Appreciation Event in Centennial Park.

Donna Barnett, president of the South Cariboo Chamber of Commerce, said everyone on the list deserves the nomination.

“When I phoned them all they were in shock and asked ‘why did I get nominated?’ It shows that they do things for the community because they want to, not because they’re looking for medals or anything else,” Barnett said.

“They’re all wonderful people and it will be a tough decision, it always is.”



patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House