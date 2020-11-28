Shoppers encouraged to give gifts ‘bought with love’

The South Cariboo Chamber of Commerce wants people to give gifts “bought with love in the South Cariboo” this Christmas.

Sue Moss, executive director of the chamber, has launched a new initiative that aims to encourage people to shop local this season. Those who buy a gift from the chamber’s business members will receive a “bought with love from the South Cariboo” gift tag to place on the item. Shoppers can then take a photo of their receipt and the gift tag, which enters them into one of two draws for 100 Chamber Bucks on Dec. 18. The bucks can be redeemed at local shops.

“You should have pride in the gift you’re giving somebody and it should have that sticker on it,” Moss said, noting it pays to support local business especially during this pandemic because they all have supply chains. “If we all buy locally we will become a village unto ourselves.

“I’m hoping it will carry on and ‘buy with love’ forever.”

