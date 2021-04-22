Share your favourite South Cariboo activities

Special edition to feature 100 Things to See and Do in the South Cariboo

Rod Hennecke and Lisa Enquist of Ceeds Organic Farms sells some leeks to Sean Mayse at the last South Cariboo Farmers Market of 2020. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Rod Hennecke and Lisa Enquist of Ceeds Organic Farms sells some leeks to Sean Mayse at the last South Cariboo Farmers Market in 2020. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

What is your favourite thing to do in the South Cariboo?

The 100 Mile Free Press is compiling its 100 Things to See and Do feature and we need your help. Send us a note with your favourite year-round activities throughout the South Cariboo – and a photo too, if you have it – and it could be featured in our special edition next month. From hiking and fishing to antique hunting and horseback riding – we want to explore everything the South Cariboo has to offer.

To share your suggestion, email melissa.smalley@100milefreepress.net



kelly.sinoski@100milefreepress.net

