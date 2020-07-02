South Green Lake Volunteer Fire Department members evaluated the new double-pond system during a recent practice. This will allow firefighters to have 4,000 gallons of water available upon arrival at the fire scene and give the tender a better turn-around time. (Peter McKie photo)

SGLVFD has increased water capabilities at fire scenes

Ken Alexander’s regular correspondence for the South Green Lake area

The South Green Lake Volunteer Fire Department (SGLVFD) is back to full practices with an approved COVID-19 plan in place, says fire chief Peter McKie.

“We are now able to evaluate our new purchases from the Red Cross Resiliency Fund and the UBCM Volunteer Fire Department Funding grant.”

The funding paid for the purchase of two four-inch, low-level strainers with jet siphons.

McKie notes this allows the SGLVFD to move water from one portable pond to another pond, which doubles the amount of water (4,000 gallons) firefighters can have upon arrival at a fire scene.

“It allows the Tender to drop all of its water and not have to wait for the water level to drop in a pond before it can empty its full load before leaving to get more water.

“It gives us a better turn-around time.”

The SGLVFD has eight more carbon-fibre Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus tanks on the way to replace the aluminum tanks on Pumper 1, McKie says, adding they are much lighter than the aluminum tanks and can be worn more often and longer.

The fire department also acquired some wildland structural protection equipment — two high-pressure portable pumps, various fittings and forestry hose.

Pie sales

The SGLVFD Auxiliary will be selling pies at the fire hall on Saturday, July 4 from 10 a.m. to noon.

There will be a choice of apple, blueberry, cherry and strawberry-rhubarb pies at $8 apiece.

People are asked to bring their own bags, and there will be a limit of five pies per group.

People are asked to bring the correct amount in cash. There will be a float for change if needed.

Alternatively, folks can write cheques payable to the SGLVFD Auxiliary.

