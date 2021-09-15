Seventh 100 Mile House Fall Fair a success in 1981

40 YEARS AGO (1981): The seventh annual 100 Mile House Fall Fair was a huge success, with an estimated attendance of 5,000 people. Fall fair committee treasurer Sharon Schuit credited the large numbers to having more booths and the hard work of dozens of community members. Schuit said the highlight for her came Friday when she was pulled off off ‘the miracle of the collapsing stairs’ by keeping her balance and walking off stage as the stairs collapsed behind her.

30 YEARS AGO (1991): Even with only one arm, Lac La Hache’s Gordon Recknagel was able to fend off two cougars. The farmer was investigating a racket in his backyard where he found a cougar dragging a dead lamb through a barbed-wire fence. Using a .22 calibre rifle, he shot at the animal and wounded it despite having to hold his flashlight and gun in one hand. Recknagel then called Conservation Officer Colin Nivison and the two tracked and killed the cougar. A second cougar faced the same fate the next night.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): Even across the continent, South Cariboo residents felt the effects of 911. Debbie and Bill Garrow waited anxiously for word from their son Tyler working in New York City and were relieved to hear he was safe. At Peter Skene Ogden Secondary, teachers did their best to answer their student’s questions and reduce their fear of the tragedy. As wartime rhetoric increased south of the border the question was where did the world, and Canada, go next.

10 YEARS AGO (2011): The Bridge Creek waterfall trail was closed indefinitely following the vandalism of one of the bridges crossing the creek. The closure came after an unknown group of vandals pushed the railing of the bridge closest to the falls into the creek. In addition, the old sawmill information sign was missing and nearby benches had been graffitied. This incident followed a spree of vandalism across the District of 100 Mile House.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House