Service pins for firefighters at appreciation dinner

Gisele Poliseno’s regular correspondence for the Watch Lake/North Green Lake area

The Watch Lake/North Green Lake Volunteer Fire Department (WLNGLVFD) Auxiliary hosted the firefighters and guests at the Watch Lake Community Hall (WLCH) for the annual appreciation dinner on March 31. There were sixty-two that attended the dinner.

The event is an opportunity to thank the firefighters for all the work they do during the year.

The food was prepared by the auxiliary members. The dinner included turkey and ham with all the trimmings, salads and a variety of desserts.

Following dinner, awards were handed out including service pins to the firefighters. Bob Wild – five year pin; Wolfgang and Barbara Pessler, Andy and Jayne Palaniak, Dale Heggtveit, Bob White and Joni Guenther – 10 year pins; Ron Thurston – 15 year pin; Mark Bulman and Brian Thatcher – 20 year pins; Jim Klenk – 25 year pin though 27 years in the department this year. The fire department also presented Alan Boyd and Alan Watrich, each a framed photograph by April Roberts, to thank them for their hard work in keeping all the apparatuses and equipment in excellent condition during the wildfires in 2017.

The evening was completed by handing out the department’s job shirts to the board members as well as the firefighters.

A big thank you goes to Ron Thurston for entertaining us after dinner, the ladies for arranging this special day and those who helped set up Friday afternoon and cleaned up Saturday evening.

Calendar

– The WLNGLVFD will meet every Tuesday from 6 pm to 8 pm commencing April 10. New volunteers are always welcome. If you can find the time, come and join. If you are interested and would like more information on the department’s training, etc, please contact Fire Chief Andy Palaniak at 778-686-8783, Deputy Chief Mark Bulman at 250-456-2151 or Communication Officer Ron Thurston at 250-456-7369.

– The Watch Lake & District Women’s Institute (WLDWI) meets every third Wednesday of each month at the WLCH at 11:30 am. Bring a lunch.

– The Watch Lake-Green Lake Community Association’s (WLGLCA) meets every second Wednesday of the month at the WLCH. Social at 7 pm. with the meeting at 7:30 pm.

