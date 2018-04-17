Seniors Resource Directory a free advertising opportunity

Donex Pharmacy being presented with the Age Friendly Awards at the 24th Annual Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence & Citizen of the Year awards. File photo.

The Age-Friendly Society of the South Cariboo is still working on putting together a Senior’s Resource Directory and want to make sure all businesses, support groups, activities, health care and others are aware of the free advertising opportunity.

“Everything that pertains to seniors we’re trying to put in this directory. It doesn’t cost anybody anything because we got a grant from the BC Association of Community Response Networks,” says Mary Shennum one of the people working on the directory.

There’s a need, especially for people in the outlying areas, to help them figure out how to get things done, she says. Everything from phone numbers to addresses are needed.

“People don’t realize that over 50 per cent of the population of the South Cariboo are seniors,” she says. “That is significant when it comes to purchasing power. … Our audience deserves to be targeted and needs that information.”

They’re hoping businesses will also identify what goods or services they offer that are of interest to seniors.

This year was the first year where there was a business excellence award specifically geared towards seniors.

There are a lot of even just small considerations businesses can make for seniors such as having a chair at the entrance in the winter if seniors need to take their shoes or cleats off, says fellow directory organizer Gayle Dunsmuir.

In order to get listed in the directory, call Dunsmuir at 250-395-4290.

The directory is expected to be about 25 to 30 pages with about 2,000 to 2,500 copies. The directory will be sure to have a large font, says Dunsmuir. They’ll be distributed at the Seniors’ Resource Fair in June. The deadline to get in is May 1.

The intent is to update the directory next year, based on the response they get.

“If they have something to offer seniors we think [businesses] would like to be part of it.”

