Seedy Saturday takes root in 100 Mile House

The event is on this Saturday at the Creekside Seniors Centre

Karen Greenwood and Rod Hennecker have been farming the Horse Lake Community Co-Op for 20 years now ever since they first came to the Cariboo from Vancouver. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile House)

Seedy Saturday is set to bloom again in 100 Mile House.

After two years of dormancy, the event is slated for 10 a.m-3 p.m. this Saturday, March 26 at the Creekside Seniors Centre. Organizer Rod Hennecker, of the Horse Lake Community Farm Co-Op, said the seed sharing event is the perfect way to kick off spring.

“It’s going to be a full house and we’re assuming things will be fairly normal,” he said.

In addition to their usual local seed vendors, Hennecker said they will host a wide range of booths, including information tables for beekeepers, cheesemakers, the Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society, the Invasive Species Council of British Columbia and the B.C. ECO Seed Co-Op. Gardeners who want to get an early start will also be able to buy plants from the Timothy Mountain Greenhouse.

The main highlight will be the seed sales and exchange table – bring your extra seeds to share. Participants can also buy seeds for flowers, vegetables and fruits adapted to the South Cariboo climate. Hennecker said with seed prices rising, he expects both gardeners and farmers will appreciate the opportunity to get their hands on local seeds.

The Co-op will also run a garage sale outside the centre with a silent auction for a series of “lightly used” items, and a concession serving chili and baked potatoes. Admission is by donation. As the event is a fundraiser for the Co-op, Hennecker is encouraging people to give $2 or whatever they can afford.

Between 200 and 300 people have attended the event in the past and Hennecker anticipates the numbers will likely grow considering they haven’t been able to hold the event for the past two years.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the people and passing on what knowledge I got,” he said.

Hennecker added that while he and other vendors will likely wear masks, they won’t be required for the general public. In addition to any current COVID-19 safety guidelines, he said they’ll be asking attendees to eat outside in a tent.

Anyone with questions is invited to contact him at 250-395-3580.



patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net

