Secwepemc language workshop offered online

An opportunity to learn basic Secwepemc phrases from the comfort of your own home is coming to the South Cariboo next week.

The Stemete7uw’i Friendship Centre will offer a free workshop April 27 from 12-12:30 p.m., teaching a handful of select phrases, including “Weyt-k” (hello) and “Kukwstsetsemc” (thank you).

Leading the workshop will be Murray Casey, president of the Friendship Centre, who said the idea was suggested by a centre volunteer some time ago, so he decided to give it a try.

“It’s only going to be a half-hour, just to see how the interest is and how the workshop goes,” Casey explained. “I think it would be nice to carry on with it if there is the interest.”

In 2018, Casey – who taught in Kamloops for 10 years before returning to his hometown of 100 Mile House – ran an in-person language workshop at the Friendship Centre that was well-received.

He said he is looking forward to testing out the online version, and already has a few participants signed out from out of town.

“Zoom has really opened up a lot of doors for this sort of thing,” he said. “Not many people have the (Secwepemc) language anymore, so it’s nice to be able to pass it along.”

To sign up for the workshop, visit https://stemete7uwifriends.wixsite.com/home/event-details/learn-secwepemc-with-murray-casey



melissa.smalley@100milefreepress.net

