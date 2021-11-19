Section of Birch Avenue closed this afternoon for Santa Claus Parade

Drivers asked to not park on Birch between First and Fifth streets after 4 p.m.

Santa Claus is coming to town tonight, Nov. 19 – and residents are reminded to clear Birch Avenue for his arrival.

The District of 100 Mile is asking people to refrain from parking on Birch Avenue between First and Fifth streets after 4 p.m. as the road will be closed at 4:30 p.m. for the Santa Claus parade.

The festivities kick off at 4 p.m. when Cariboo Air will fly Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus in for a meet and greet at the South Cariboo Rec Centre. After meeting children and receiving their Christmas wish lists, the couple will depart at 5 p.m. to join the parade along Birch Avenue. Parade organizer Janet Lilly said more than 50 floats are registered for the event, which will start behind the Save-On-Foods parking lot.

Parade-goers are also encouraged to spread out across the entire route to stay COVID safe and not bunch up near the Donex Pharmacy & Department Store. Barnett added that Santa’s float will be giving out candy all along the parade route.

The parade will be followed by the Moonlight Madness event. Several businesses plan to offer sales and extended store hours, with many intending to stay open until after 9 p.m.



