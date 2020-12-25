Seasons Greetings: MLA Lorne Doerkson

MLA wishes for the season

2020 has certainly been a challenging year for us all in the Cariboo-Chilcotin, thanks to the complications of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as a series of difficult events in our local communities.

We have faced multiple years of fires and flooding.

This year we have seen the waters rise to alarming levels throughout the region, causing extensive damage to many properties. We have endured flooding twice, most recently about a month ago.These events have been difficult for many residents and local officials as they dealt with property damage as well as damage to our infrastructure.

COVID-19 has put many of us in positions of seclusion, loneliness, and fear. We all know this has been particularly difficult for our seniors.

However, the people of our region are used to adversity and are always ready to step up to any challenge. Nothing warms a person’s heart more than the kind giving we see in each of our communities.

There have been so many creative fundraisers, including the local turkey drive in 100 Mile House that raised more than $20,000 to benefit people who are desperately in need of this kind of help.

That spirit of giving has been warmly delivered by our residents despite these trying times.

I wish you all the very best the season offers. It is my sincere hope to see an end to the pandemic.

Thank you to all of our residents for stepping up throughout the year to help where they could, and giving just a little more in challenging times. Merry Christmas from my home to yours.

100 Mile House

