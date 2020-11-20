100 Mile elementary students Memphis Rosette, Kara Olsen, and Logan Theuring (Photo submitted).

100 Mile elementary students Memphis Rosette, Kara Olsen, and Logan Theuring (Photo submitted).

School life: News from 100 Mile Elementary

Student reporters share school news

By Memphis Rosette, Kara Olsen and Logan Theuring

Student Reporters

With classes almost through the third month of this interesting school year, staff and students at 100 Mile Elementary are adjusting to school during COVID. The restrictions and protocols have changed the way we do things but we are still finding ways to have school activities.

Indigenous author and storyteller, David Bouchard, made four virtual visits to our school during the last week of October. He did two presentations for the Primary classes and two presentations for the Intermediate classes. The presentations were on Zoom in all the classes. There were quite a few challenges getting the technology to work on the first set of calls but by the end, everyone had learned a lot about using Zoom for the whole class and whole school presentations. Mr. Bouchard shared many stories with the classes. He showed and played some of his 94 native flutes. He read excerpts from many of his books and explained where some of his stories came from.

Halloween fun

Everyone was excited about Halloween and we celebrated on Friday, Oct. 30. Though we didn’t have our usual Halloween dance and costume contests, staff and students dressed up in costumes for the day. Many classes participated in Halloween activities in class like Skittles and Smarties math, pumpkin carving, and Hallowe’en art. There were music and games throughout the school, and everyone had much-needed fun.

Remembrance Day

Though some things were the same, Remembrance Day was very different at our school. We were not able to have an assembly in the gym. With no large assembly, we did not have cadets or veterans and many students also missed having poppies. Instead, the whole school participated in an assembly over the P.A. system. We sang O’ Canada, talked about the war and had a moment of silence. We watched a slide show of all the Remembrance Day art that classes did around the school. Many classes had activities.

Our class studied articles about Remembrance Day and presented a Drama Circle about the Canadian troops participating in conflicts. We presented it to the other class in our learning group and they presented the poem In Flanders Fields to us. Our class also participated in the annual Legion poster contest. Even though it was different this year, we still commemorated Remembrance Day.

Most Read