Los Borrachos (from l, Kevin Falkenberg and Bobby Armich) will be holding a ‘Save Our Summer’ concert tour through several small B.C. communities in Aug. 2020. Photo credit: Los Borrachos

Save Our Summer concert tour coming to Ashcroft, Clinton, Lytton

Los Borrachos embarks on first Canadian tour to bring free concerts to B.C. communities

Two B.C. musicians will launch a “Save Our Summer” tour to a number of small towns this weekend.

Los Borrachos — Kevin Falkenberg and “Big Bobby” Armich — now based out of Melbourne, Australia, will kick off their Canadian tour on Aug. 15, with stops in Ashcroft (Heritage Park, 12 p.m.) and Clinton (6 p.m.) on Aug. 17th.

Los Borrachos started in Port Alberni about 13 years ago and toured extensively through Europe before settling in Costa Rica. The musicians were then picked up by a touring company in Melbourne, and since then have toured primarily in Australia and Vietnam. Falkenberg says that in February he realized that COVID-19 was about to drastically limit travel, so the pair came home for a visit that was supposed to last for one week. Just days after landing, however, return flights and visas were cancelled.

That’s when they decided to use their motorhome and go on a tour. The Los Borrachos Facebook page notes that this is a social distance tour, and stresses that everyone must be safe, respectful, and patient with current restrictions. Groups should keep to six people or less, with no mingling.

There is no charge for the concert, but the duo is hoping to get donations through PayPal to help them along the way; there are links on the Los Borrachos Facebook page.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Live music

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Donex Pharmacy sells $50,000 scratch ticket

Just Posted

Save Our Summer concert tour coming to Ashcroft, Clinton, Lytton

Los Borrachos embarks on first Canadian tour to bring free concerts to B.C. communities

Wheels in motion for mountain biking trail project near Clinton

Project to provide immediate employment while resulting in new trail on Jesmond Mountain

Bridge Lake woman wins quintennial quilt

Andrea Glatz lucky winner Log Cabin Quilters (LCQ) quintennial Quilt Show draw.

Donex Pharmacy sells $50,000 scratch ticket

Clinton’s Sharon Holland is $50,000 richer thanks to a Super Crossword Scratch… Continue reading

South Cariboo Search and Rescue enjoying a quiet summer

Incidents have been few so far this year

Teachers to get 2 extra days to prepare for students’ return, now set for Sept. 10

Students will first start with orientation and learn rules of COVID-19 classroom policies

Feds commit $305M in additional funds for Indigenous communities during COVID-19

Money can be used to battle food insecurity and support children and mental health

Hobo Cannabis renamed Dutch Love after backlash

Hobo Cannabis has various locations in Vancouver, Kelowna and Ottawa

Man accused of killing Red Deer doctor says he does not remember attack

Appearing before a judge, Deng Mabiour, 54, rambled about being sick and needing a doctor

Teen killer Kelly Ellard gets day parole extension, allowing up to 5 days at home

Ellard is serving a life sentence for the 1997 murder of 14-year-old Reena Virk

Andrew Scheer likely marking last day in House of Commons as Opposition leader

Today’s Commons sitting is one of two scheduled for August

Deaths feared after train derails amid storms in Scotland

Stonehaven is on the line for passenger trains linking Aberdeen with the cities of Edinburgh and Glasgow

DFO says 5 aggrieved B.C First Nations were consulted on fisheries plan

Nuu-chah-nulth First Nations calls response ‘a sham,’ adding DFO never incorporates their views

Lower Mainland woman gives birth on in-laws’ driveway

Frédérique Gagnon new son is appropriately named after Norse trickster god

Most Read