Save Our Summer concert tour coming to Ashcroft, Clinton, Lytton

Los Borrachos (from l, Kevin Falkenberg and Bobby Armich) will be holding a ‘Save Our Summer’ concert tour through several small B.C. communities in Aug. 2020. Photo credit: Los Borrachos

Two B.C. musicians will launch a “Save Our Summer” tour to a number of small towns this weekend.

Los Borrachos — Kevin Falkenberg and “Big Bobby” Armich — now based out of Melbourne, Australia, will kick off their Canadian tour on Aug. 15, with stops in Ashcroft (Heritage Park, 12 p.m.) and Clinton (6 p.m.) on Aug. 17th.

Los Borrachos started in Port Alberni about 13 years ago and toured extensively through Europe before settling in Costa Rica. The musicians were then picked up by a touring company in Melbourne, and since then have toured primarily in Australia and Vietnam. Falkenberg says that in February he realized that COVID-19 was about to drastically limit travel, so the pair came home for a visit that was supposed to last for one week. Just days after landing, however, return flights and visas were cancelled.

That’s when they decided to use their motorhome and go on a tour. The Los Borrachos Facebook page notes that this is a social distance tour, and stresses that everyone must be safe, respectful, and patient with current restrictions. Groups should keep to six people or less, with no mingling.

There is no charge for the concert, but the duo is hoping to get donations through PayPal to help them along the way; there are links on the Los Borrachos Facebook page.

Live music