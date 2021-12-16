Santa visits 108 Mile Community Hall

Clayton and Hanna Bissat go ice fishing for stuffed animals while they wait for Santa Claus to arrive at the 108 Community Hall. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Hanna Bissat smiles as she looks at her catch after doing a little ice fishing. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Santa Claus meets with James Rusaw and his sister Emma at the 108 Mile Community Hall. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Santa Claus and James Rusaw chat about if he’s been naughty or nice this year at the 108 Mile Community Hall. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Ninon Chiberches leans back as Tennessee whinnies in her face while Hanna Bissat rides atop him. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Ninon Chiberches leads Hanna Bissat on her first horseback ride atop Tennessee at the 108 Community Hall. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Hanna Bissat pets Tennessee’s mane as she goes for a horseback ride with him. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Dane Maurice (left) enjoys some hot chocolate and cookies with Eva Maurice and Brett Tugnum after meeting Santa Claus. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Santa Claus poses for a photo with Laken and Jase Paterson at the 108 Mile Community Hall. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Santa Claus poses for a photo with Laken and Jase Paterson at the 108 Mile Community Hall. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Santa Claus grabs a well-deserved cookie after meeting a dozen South Cariboo children. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Santa Claus takes a break from the sleigh to ride a local horse at 108 Mile Ranch. (Monika Paterson photo - submitted)

Children at 108 Mile Ranch got an early visit with Santa Claus last weekend.

Santa met about a dozen children at the 108 Mile Community Hall Saturday, to hear their Christmas requests in person. Many of the children told him they wanted remote control toys and the Playstation 5 this year.

“I’ve been doing this for a long time and I really enjoy it. It’s always nice to come back to the 108 and see what the kids are doing,” Santa said.

Kimberly Vance-Lundsbye brought her son Erik, 4, to meet Santa. While Erik was too shy to talk to the Free Press, he shared no such qualms about Santa, eagerly approaching him. Vance-Lundsbye said she thought this meet-and-greet event was a great idea.

“I think this was such a perfect event. We had fresh snow but it was so warm today and it’s so nice that the 108 Mile Lions and the 108 Residency Association put this on for people,” Vance-Lundsbye said. “It’s really nice to have some normalcy in the leadup to the Christmas season and get people in the right spirit.”

Erik asked Santa “for a spider toy” and has also mailed his request to Santa at the North Pole, just to be safe. Reid Parchomchuk, 8, asked for a remote control motorized Lego trainset. Reid said he was excited to get a chance to see Santa as well as ride a horse, one of several activities available that day.

Meanwhile, Santa said up at the North Pole, everything is going “right on schedule” and his elves are working overtime to be ready for Christmas Eve.

When asked if he had a message for the community, his response was immediate. “Peace to the world, a big Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.”



patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net

100 Mile House