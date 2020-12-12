Santa sighting in 100 Mile House

Santa Claus has been touring around town these last few weeks to say hello to children and hear what toys they want for Christmas. Wherever he goes the adults of 100 Mile House honk their horns in appreciation while the children flock around him.
- Search
- Home
- Good News
- Cannabis 19+
- Submit News Tip
- News
- COVID-19
- Subscription
- Sports
- Travel
- Trending Now
- Newsletters
- Autos
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Videos
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Special Sections
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us
- Site Map