Santa sighting in 100 Mile House

Santa Claus has been touring around town these last few weeks to say hello to children and hear what toys they want for Christmas. Wherever he goes the adults of 100 Mile House honk their horns in appreciation while the children flock around him.

Flying ‘still in his blood’ as airport manager retires

Santa Claus pauses on a walkabout through town last week to visit with a group of children from Magical Nook Childcare Centre. The children were ecstatic, if a little bashful, to see Santa. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Santa made an appearance in town last week.

Most Read