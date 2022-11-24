Santa sighted in 100 Mile House

Santa Claus leads a crowd of children and parents to the South Cariboo Rec Centre for a meet and greet last Friday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Nora Krahn (left), Hazel Stewart and Emma Krahn play on a snowbank as they wait for Santa Claus to arrive in 100 Mile House. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Kayla McLelland popped herself out of her car’s sunroof to wait for Santa Claus while keeping her feet nice and toasty. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Children wait for Santa Claus on top of a snowbank in 100 Mile House. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Alexa Taylor screams in happiness as Santa Clau’s plane lands in 100 Mile House. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Children crowd the fence separating the 100 Mile House Airport runway from the South Cariboo Rec Centre parking lot last Friday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) South Cariboo children crowd around Santa Claus as he gives out candy and treats. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) South Cariboo children crowd around Santa Claus as he gives out candy and treats. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Mrs. Claus hands children candy shortly after they sang Happy Birthday to her. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Santa Claus listen closely to what Irelynn Bertrand wants for Christmas as Mrs. Claus prepares to give her a chocolate advent calendar. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Tayla Bergeron grins nervously as she sits on Santa Claus’ knee and chats with him and Mrs. Claus. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Mrs. Claus laughs after Tayla Bergeon unexpectedly gives her a hug. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Reese and Quinn Collins sit with Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus at the South Cariboo Rec Centre. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Ethan Skalicky grins as he is offered a bag of festive MnMs by Santa Claus. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Nora Krahn (left), Emma Krahn and Hazel Stewart get their picture taken with Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus were met by close to 100 children in 100 Mile House last Friday.

Dozens of children lined up near the 100 Mile House airport runway to get their first glimpse of Santa. As his plane flew in from the north pole they waved their arms and pointed to direct him in.

After exiting the plane and handing out candy to his fans Santa remarked it had been a beautiful day for flying.

“It was really fun flying into 100 Mile House and seeing all the kids there waiting,” Santa said. “We had lots of candy to give them so I think they were pretty happy, even if it wasn’t very warm.”

Friday also happened to be Mrs. Claus’s birthday which everyone marked by singing her Happy Birthday, much to her delight. In the warmth of the South Cariboo Rec Centre, the Clauses posed for family photographs and listened to what each child wanted for Christmas.

“It’s hard to believe how many kids you have in 100 Mile House, it was really heartwarming to see,” Santa said. “Lego is the biggest thing they’re asking for, even some of the girls are asking for Lego. They must have girl Lego now I guess, not when I was a kid though.”

After the meet and greet Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus headed for 100 Mile House’s Santa Claus Parade where he said he had a good, albeit chilly, time. He added it warmed his heart to see so many people line the streets and wished everyone a Merry Christmas.



patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter/p>

100 Mile House