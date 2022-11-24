Santa sighted in 100 Mile House

Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus were met by close to 100 children in 100 Mile House last Friday.
Dozens of children lined up near the 100 Mile House airport runway to get their first glimpse of Santa. As his plane flew in from the north pole they waved their arms and pointed to direct him in.
After exiting the plane and handing out candy to his fans Santa remarked it had been a beautiful day for flying.
“It was really fun flying into 100 Mile House and seeing all the kids there waiting,” Santa said. “We had lots of candy to give them so I think they were pretty happy, even if it wasn’t very warm.”
Friday also happened to be Mrs. Claus’s birthday which everyone marked by singing her Happy Birthday, much to her delight. In the warmth of the South Cariboo Rec Centre, the Clauses posed for family photographs and listened to what each child wanted for Christmas.
“It’s hard to believe how many kids you have in 100 Mile House, it was really heartwarming to see,” Santa said. “Lego is the biggest thing they’re asking for, even some of the girls are asking for Lego. They must have girl Lego now I guess, not when I was a kid though.”
After the meet and greet Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus headed for 100 Mile House’s Santa Claus Parade where he said he had a good, albeit chilly, time. He added it warmed his heart to see so many people line the streets and wished everyone a Merry Christmas.
