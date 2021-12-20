Santa Claus visits Lone Butte-Horse Lake hall

Lone Butte had a special visitor this past Sunday. Accompanied by two smiling elves, Santa Claus spent the afternoon visiting with some of the local kids.

Things were a little different than in previous years with each family assigned a time for their visit with Santa. This in no way diminished the moment as beaming faces and excited cries of “Santa!” greeted the jolly figure in red. In all, 56 children shared their Christmas wish lists with Santa and got their photos taken. The elves had raided the Toy Workshop before heading south and each child received a gift to hold them over till the big day. It was hard to tell who enjoyed themselves more as excited conversation and Santa’s laugh filled the hall.

Thank you to Santa, his hard-working elves and community volunteers for a delightful afternoon.

Hall Events

Yoga at the Hall – Yoga is again being held at the community hall. Wednesdays from 8 a.m. -11 a.m. and Thursdays from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. Please contact Cassie with questions at 250-267-7072.

Volleyball – Mondays at 10 a.m.

Belly Dance – Tentative start date Jan. 12. An evening of dancing and fun, Wednesdays at 7 p.m. Contact Kerri at 250.706.2368 for information.

4-H Club – Registration for 2022 will begin on Dec. 20. Fees are $125 per child. Kids ages six and up. First meeting of the new year will be on Jan. 6. Anyone interested can call Heidi at 250-706-1476 for more information.

Horse Lake School – School will be closed for winter break from Dec. 20 – Jan. 3.

Lone Butte Historical Association

Greetings from the Lone Butte Historical Association. We would like to send out a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to all in Lone Butte and area. We also would like to thank the Cariboo Regional District (CRD) for their continued support. Student Works Painting painted the interior and exterior washroom facility at Water Tower Park.

Elsewhere In The Community

Sweet Ash Bistro will be closed from Dec. 23 to Jan. 14 with the exception of New Year’s Eve. They will be taking reservations for 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. seating. Book now as there are limited reservations available. A wonderful way to celebrate the New Year. Call 250-395-5118.

New to the Lone Butte area, Kate’s Paw Spaw offers grooming services for your pets. Located at 6682 McMillan Rd., services offer shampoo and blow-dry, cut and groom, nails to ear cleaning. Everything your furry friends need to be the envy of the neighborhood. Call 250-948-4397 for more information.

Happy Holidays everyone!

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitterstrong

100 Mile House