Santa Claus serves breakfast at Mile 108 Elementary

Santa Claus helped serve breakfast to the students at the 108 Mile Elementary school on Monday morning.
The 108 Mile PAC put on the event along with Santa and the 108 Mile Lions Club.
Barry Porter, David Vance and Mike Marcuzzi flipped pancakes in the kitchen while Donna White, Pooza Dixit and Santa served kids out front.
Porter estimated they cooked around 500 pancakes.
“The bag says you get 250 pancakes but we’re making them bigger and we got three bags,” he said, laughing.
Santa showed a definite flair for the hospitality business as he greeted the students and wrapped plastic cutlery in napkins.
The children, especially the younger ones, were delighted to see him and everyone seemed to enjoy their break from the routine.
