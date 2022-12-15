Santa Claus serves breakfast at Mile 108 Elementary

Naty Law (L) grins as she and her friend Weslie Martens enjoy their breakfast. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Keira McKenna and Emilie Forsyth have fun while they wait to eat. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Santa helped serve breakfast to students of Mile 108 Elementary school Dec. 12. Near the end of breakfast, he was overheard telling one of the older students that it was a bit of a challenge picking up one napkin at a time while wearing gloves. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Santa stopped to visit with Liam Larsen at the 108 Mile Elementary School Pancake Breakfast Dec. 12. The Mile 108 PAC put on the event along with the 108 Mile Lions Club. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Larry Porter, David Vance and Mike Marcuzzi flipped pancakes in the kitchen while Donna White, Pooza Dixit and Santa served kids out front. Porter estimated they cooked around 500 pancakes.“The bag says you get 250 pancakes but we’re making them bigger and we got three bags,” he said, laughing. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Donna White of the 108 Mile Lions Club was on hand at the elementary school on Monday to help dish up breakfast. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Santa gives Donna White a hug while they wait for the next batch of hungry students to arrive for breakfast. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Santa Claus helped serve breakfast to the students at the 108 Mile Elementary school on Monday morning.

The 108 Mile PAC put on the event along with Santa and the 108 Mile Lions Club.

Barry Porter, David Vance and Mike Marcuzzi flipped pancakes in the kitchen while Donna White, Pooza Dixit and Santa served kids out front.

Porter estimated they cooked around 500 pancakes.

“The bag says you get 250 pancakes but we’re making them bigger and we got three bags,” he said, laughing.

Santa showed a definite flair for the hospitality business as he greeted the students and wrapped plastic cutlery in napkins.

The children, especially the younger ones, were delighted to see him and everyone seemed to enjoy their break from the routine.



fiona.grisswell@100milefreepress.net

100 Mile House