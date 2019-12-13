Matthew Elliot and his son Alfred were fishing for stuffed animals during the 108 Mile Santa Claus Breakfast inside the 108 Community Hall on Saturday, Dec. 7. (Millar Hill - 100 Mile Free Press)

Santa Claus makes an appearance at the 108 Mile Community Hall

‘It’s a beautiful event’

Santa and Mrs. Claus made an appearance in the 108 Mile Ranch to have breakfast with local families.

Children and their family members were treated to pancakes and sausages with Santa Claus at the 108 Community Hall on Dec. 7.

Each year, the annual event attracts around 75 children or more, according to organizer Ingrid Meyer. She said the event received a really good turnout this year.

Breakfast with Santa had at least 16 volunteers from the 108 Mile Ranch Community Association, the 108 Mile Volunteer Fire Department, 108 Mile Lions Club and the 100 Mile Girl Guides.

The Girl Guides provided children’s craft activities and face-painting.

“It’s a beautiful event,” said Meyer.

The volunteer fire department provided the children with balloons and a fishing game for stuffed animals. Meyer said each child received a stuffed animal and a goodie bag.

“The same children and families come each year and we get to see the kids grow,” said Meyer.

Donations of food items and money were also being accepted during the event. Meyer said all of the money raised and non-perishable items were donated equally to Loaves and Fishes and the Food Bank.

“We were able to raise $200,” said Meyer. “It was so nice for everyone and their kids.”

Mrs. Claus and Santa at the 108 Mile Santa Claus Breakfast on Saturday, Dec. 7. (Millar Hill - 100 Mile Free Press)

