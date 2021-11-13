Santa Claus is coming to town

Santa and Mrs. Claus are giving Rudolph a break this year and flying to 100 Mile House via Cariboo Air.

The couple will visit the South Cariboo Friday, Nov. 19 to take part in the 100 Mile House Santa Claus Parade. Organizer Janet Lilly said local pilot Daryl Anderson will fly the couple in at 4 p.m. for a meet and greet at the South Cariboo Rec Centre until 5 p.m. before the parade starts at 5:30 p.m.

More than 50 floats are already registered for the event, which is accepting submissions until Nov. 17. This year’s theme is Winter Wonderland.

“I think there’s a lot of enthusiasm for it and I think people are looking just to have a nice night out, so it should be fun,” Lilly said.

The 100 Mile House RCMP will lead the parade followed by dozens of themed floats and ending with Santa and Mrs. Claus’ display. Rather than a parade line-up this year, Lilly said the floats will hit the parade route as soon as they arrive.

Lilly said those entering are getting creative with their floats. Country Prime Meats, for instance, has put together a float called “A Very Meaty Christmas” while Lakeland Veterinarian Clinic will go as “A Spotted Wonderland.”

Spectators are asked to not park along Birch Avenue during the parade so the route can be kept clear. Parade-goers are also encouraged to spread out across the entire route to stay COVID safe and not bunch up near the Donex Pharmacy & Department Store. After the parade, the community is welcome to check out local shops participating in the Moonlight Madness sales, many of which will be open late.

Anyone wanting to register a float can drop by Our Kitchen Corner, or call 250-706-9514. Registration forms are also available at the South Cariboo Chamber of Commerce office or the 100 Mile Free Press.



patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net

