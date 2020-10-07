Running for Terry

Patrick Davies
100 Mile Free Press
Students at 100 Mile Elementary participate in annual Terry Fox Run.
Patrick Davies
100 Mile Free Press
Students at 100 Mile Elementary participate in annual Terry Fox Run.
James Buckley feels it’s the right time to run for politics.
Two new cases are linked to an outbreak at a Kelowna church
Cases include road checks, a family disturbance and collision between SUV and a large cow.
The road has been cleared from a collision between two transport trucks that occurred Monday morning
The vast majority of new cases across Canada have been reported in Quebec and Ontario
The 42-year-old man is in hospital with non life threatening injuries and two men are in custody
Furstenau says parents with young children in B.C. are facing tremendous pressure
John Horgan, Andrew Wilkinson battle over borrowing and spending
Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations
Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving
Organization operates in B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick.
“By the time I left the residential school, I didn’t like myself. To me, it was like I was one of God’s worst creations.”
Midwives have made home birth possible again, and COVID-19 is making them more appealing than ever
Forest, industrial communities look for help in election platforms
There are two people in hospital and 25 in isolation
‘We live in a country where people have a right to free speech — that’s why we educate them’ - SD23 superintendent
No new health-care facility or community outbreaks
Turner first entered politics in 1962 when he won a seat in the Quebec riding of St-Laurent-St-Georges
No youth or children have died due to the virus, and hospitalizations are less than one per cent.
The trial is open to police, fire and health-care workers who are at greater risk of COVID-19 exposure