Running for Terry Fox

The students of Mile 108 Elementary School more than doubled their fundraising goal in this year’s Terry Fox Run.
Principal Elaine Colgate said their goal was a loonie a student, just like Fox had wanted. They hoped to raise $154 but her students donated $356, “absolutely blowing away” her expectations and the previous year’s total of $156, she said.
“It’s awesome. I think it demonstrates not just the kids’ connection to raising money for a good cause but also the community’s connection to the school,” Colgate said.
The donations were collected each day by Grade 7 students, Colgate said. Each student who donated put their name in a draw for a Terry Fox t-shirt, which ultimately went to Archer Hermiston, 7.
Afterward, students were in good spirits as they jogged, walked and sprinted around the schoolyard. Colgate said they tried their best, which was what the teachers sought to teach them about Fox and his legacy.
“We’re getting past COVID and we were able to get out all together this year and do that race. It really demonstrates us getting back to some of the things kids look forward to doing together as a school.”
