Running for Terry Fox

Archer Hermiston and Ellie Seniw ran the Terry Fox Run together at Mile 108 Elementary School. Archer was happy to win the school raffle for a Terry Fox shirt, which he wore throughout the run. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Myah Mason and Kayden Guenther (bottom) run in the 108 Mile Elementary School Terry Fox run along with Denver Lytton (top) Isabella Bailey and Frederick Hedtfeld. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Bryce Gibbs and Jones Peterson crest a hill ahead of other 108 Mile Elementary School students during the Terry Fox Run. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Marco Sblendorio sprints across the grounds of Mile 108 Elementary School during last week’s Terry Fox Run. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Students of Mile 108 Elementary School race together around a corner during their school’s Terry Fox Run. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Olivia Guenther (left) and Olivia Thain chase after Justin Danilkiewicz during Mile 108 Elementary School’s Terry Fox Run. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Hudson Jackson and Anthoni Sblendorio dash ahead of the pack during their school’s Terry Fox Run despite Anthoni missing a shoe. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

The students of Mile 108 Elementary School more than doubled their fundraising goal in this year’s Terry Fox Run.

Principal Elaine Colgate said their goal was a loonie a student, just like Fox had wanted. They hoped to raise $154 but her students donated $356, “absolutely blowing away” her expectations and the previous year’s total of $156, she said.

“It’s awesome. I think it demonstrates not just the kids’ connection to raising money for a good cause but also the community’s connection to the school,” Colgate said.

The donations were collected each day by Grade 7 students, Colgate said. Each student who donated put their name in a draw for a Terry Fox t-shirt, which ultimately went to Archer Hermiston, 7.

Afterward, students were in good spirits as they jogged, walked and sprinted around the schoolyard. Colgate said they tried their best, which was what the teachers sought to teach them about Fox and his legacy.

“We’re getting past COVID and we were able to get out all together this year and do that race. It really demonstrates us getting back to some of the things kids look forward to doing together as a school.”



patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House