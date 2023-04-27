Rugby team raises $1,000 at car wash fundraiser

Bruce Dohan and Skylin Larsen work together with their peers during a car wash last Saturday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Lachlan Tanner polishes a hubcap during the PSO Rugby Teams car wash fundraiser last week. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Ryan Tofsrud uses a brush to scrub some dirt out from a hubcap during the PSO Rugby teams’ carwash fundraiser on Saturday, April 22. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Blythe Day and Lachlan Tanner powerwash a car together during a car wash in support of PSO’s Rugby Team. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Ryan Tofsrud cleans a side view mirror last Saturday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Blythe Day power washes a car last Saturday at Exeter Valley Truck & Car Wash. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Bruce Dohan scrubs down a car Saturday at Exeter Valley Truck & Car Wash. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Dozens of people took part in the PSO Rugby program car wash fundraiser including Everett Hollett. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Miriah Anderson (left), Everett Hollett and Bruce Dohan work together to wash a car last Saturday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Lachlan Tanner (left) watches as Bruce Dohan teaches Harrison Findley how to use a pressure washer at Exeter Valley Truck & Car Wash. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

A dozen Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School students spent Saturday working at the car wash.

While they didn’t get rich, the students raised $1,000 for the high school’s rugby program now known as the Spelqweqs, (Secwepemctsin for Eagles).

Members of the senior and junior boy’s teams were joined by members of the girls’ team who together washed 30 cars at Exeter Valley Truck & Car Wash. Blythe Day, who plays on the junior and senior team, said it was a great day for the team.

“We were trying to wash cars by donation and we had quite a few cars, probably around 30,” Day said. “This is my first year playing and our first time doing a car wash fundraiser. I think it went pretty well. Everyone enjoyed it and none of the cars got wrecked.”

The fundraiser was overseen by rugby mom Marcy Vickers who helped run things at the request of PSO rugby coach, Kameron Taylor. While she said the event took place on “short notice” it proved to be quite successful.

“We’re going to use the funds to buy new jerseys for the kids and to pay for upcoming tournaments and jamborees,” Vickers said. “It was awesome, all the kids came to do it and had so much fun. They were spraying each other, goofing around and fighting over the brushes.”

In addition to rugby team members, students like Ryan Tofsrud, Grade 10, pitched in to support their friends. Tofsrud said he is used to washing cars and lent his experience to the fundraiser.

“It’s fun to hang out with the team, they’re the best team in the world, and to do something on the weekend,” Tofsrud said. “I like to help out everybody and I wanted to get out of the house and do something.”

Tofsrud had a lot of fun and said he was happy they were able to help out the community.

Vickers said the rugby team will be hosting a jamboee in 100 Mile House on Friday, April 28 and will be away for the next four weeks at tournaments across the province. She encourages anyone in the community who is able, to come and watch the Spelqweqs play this season.

“It’s a really cool thing to watch and the kids love the support and cheering,” Vickers said.

100 Mile House