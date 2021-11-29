Royal LePage seeks extra holiday donations

The Royal LePage 100 Mile Realty team including Brad Potter (left), Ron Kelly, Maria Walker, Ray Carlson, Anne Topping, Mandy Dejonghe-Findlay and Shelly Taylor are welcoming the donations of non-perishable items for their annual Christmas Helper Event at their office. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Royal LePage 100 Mile Realty is seeking extra donations for this year’s Christmas Helper Event.

Ron Kelly, the branch’s broker manager, said he expects there will be more families in need this holiday season as COVID-19 continues. He also anticipates that the recent supply chain issues may mean many regular donors won’t be able to donate as much as they usually would.

“I think we’re going to need an extra effort this year,” Kelly said. “We see the same people come in every year with big bags and put it in our box. It’s amazing the amount of charity that’s in this 100 Mile House area.”

The donation drive has been run by Royal LePage for 16 years and is a chance for the community to donate non-perishable items to people in need. The office itself pitches in by donating $2,500 which is then used to purchase gifts and other items.

Kelly and his team accept donations of canned food, children’s toys and toiletries throughout the holiday season until Dec. 15. Donations can be dropped off at Royal LePage at the front desk or in an outdoor bin beside the office.

Around Christmas time, Kelly said charitable organizations in 100 Mile House, including Loaves and Fishes and the 100 Mile House Food Bank come by to collect and distribute them to their clients.

Even with the economic hardships of the last year, Kelly said he’s confident the community will be able to help them raise the usual $6,000 worth of donations they receive.

“I’ve lived here for 40 years and I’m always surprised at the number of donations that come in,” Kelly said. “We quite often, by the middle part of December, are kind of working our way around the office around the boxes of stuff people have been able to amass.”



patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

100 Mile House