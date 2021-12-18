Royal LePage collects ‘outstanding’ amount of donations

The community has proven once again to be loyal Christmas helpers.

Royal LePage 100 Mile Realty’s broker manager Ron Kelly said he was pleased with the community’s support for the annual Christmas Helper event. The realty office foyer was crammed Monday with toys andd food, despite COVID-19 and additional hardships this year.

“We didn’t expect it to be outstanding but it was as good as last year,” Kelly said. “100 Mile is good for that.”

Kelly noted the campaign had strong support from Red Apple, which provided “tremendous” discounts for items, while the community was also generous in providing canned food, toiletries and toys. One anonymous couple filled a huge bin with toys, while Larry McCrae provided a sizeable financial donation to the cause.

The food and toys were collected Monday by Loaves and Fishes and the South Cariboo Family Enrichment Centre. The two organizations will sort them into packages for those in need across the region. “They know the people who need it the most,” Kelly said.

The donation drive has been run by Royal LePage for 16 years and is a chance for the community to donate non-perishable items to people in need. The office itself pitches in by donating $2,500 which is then used to purchase gifts and other items.



